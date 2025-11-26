Rockstar Is Hiring For A Script Coordinator (Is This For Grand Theft Auto 6?)

If you’re a fan and you can apply, maybe you should.

Rockstar has added a somewhat mysterious new job opening on their careers page.

Detective Seeds found this opening, and we have corroborated it on Rockstar’s website.

Here’s what the job opening says:

Rockstar is looking for a temporary Script Coordinator to support the Writing and Dialogue Production teams.

The successful candidate will be diligent, meticulously organized, and excited to work closely with writers, audio capture, and voiceover talent across all Rockstar’s projects.

This is a full-time, in-office position based out of Rockstar’s NYC headquarters in Downtown Manhattan.

Why Does Rockstar Need This Now?

It certainly sounds like Rockstar is needing help on the creative end. We can’t confirm what game this is for – it could be for Grand Theft Auto 6, Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, or other unannounced projects.

But based on the job description, we have to assume that Rockstar needs help in getting a large scale project to come together. What’s interesting is they need help on the creative side, and not the technical side.

If this project is Grand Theft Auto 6, then it would be breaking expectations. The word out in the rumor mill is that the game is ‘content complete.’

At the time, we thought that did mean that the writing was done and that they just needed to program and polish everything. So maybe that isn’t entirely the case.

It’s less likely that Grand Theft Auto Online or Red Dead Online need script coordination. Their events are not particularly big that they need the extra help.

But maybe it will be helpful to understand this need if we found out what a script coordinator does.

What Does A Script Coordinator Do?

As explained in job site Indeed, script coordinators are in charge of tracking down changes between different drafts and revisions.

They make sure that characters and story elements remain consistent. They also check legal issues, and serve as the contact person across a production.

Indeed explained that this is really an entry-level position. So there should be no surprise that Rockstar advertised this as a temporary position.

That’s not unusual for this project; it’s just what the job is. Whoever gets this job may get lucky and use this as their entry point into Rockstar Games, or the video game industry in general.

It’s clear that this could be for Grand Theft Auto 6, since that project could be unnecessarily delayed by a lack of coordination. Alternately, we do want to bring up that Rockstar could be hiring to help with Max Payne 1&2 Remake.

In any case, if this will help get Grand Theft Auto 6 finished, every Rockstar fan who’s up for this may want to apply for themselves.