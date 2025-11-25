FiveM Dev CFX.RE Announces Another Porting Tool For Grand Theft Auto V, Sollumz

CFX.RE seems keen to prove their worth to Rockstar and the fans.

Hot of the heels of the Alchemist announcement, FiveM developer CFX.RE has revealed more of their plans for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced mods and role playing.

They made this announcement in their official forum:

We’re partnering with Sollumz on a new update to support converting assets for compatibility with the Enhanced version of GTAV.

Sollumz is a Blender add-on developed for importing, exporting, and creating GTAV assets.

We have been collaborating with a long-time community contributor on this project, and are excited to announce that Sollumz is the first community-made tool that will utilize the library powering Alchemist, our tool to convert assets from GTAV Legacy to GTAV Enhanced.

What Is Sollumz?

While CFX.RE made Alchemist, they did not create Sollumz. This is a one developer project, made by one alexguirre.

The project was also independent of Rockstar when it started. As such, alexguirre has an opencollective crowdfund so fans can back development of the mod.

But CFX.RE only hinted at how far this new partnership with Sollumz has gotten.

Rockstar Reaches Out To The Community

The update notes for Sollumz 2.8.0 says this:

This release is a big step forward for Sollumz. Thanks to our collaboration with Rockstar Games and Cfx.re on their new Materia library, Sollumz now supports native binary formats import and export.

This means you can now work with Legacy (Gen8) and Enhanced (Gen9) binary assets directly, making the workflow smoother and more straightforward.

Blender 5.0 should now be fully compatible as well. This was a major update, so if you run into any issues, please let us know and report them. Sollumz continues to support Blender versions 4.0 through 4.5 too.

CFX.RE also deserves credit for helping make this happen. As alexguirre explained, they were responsible for building the new Materia library. Subsequently, they built PyMateria, the tool that makes converting Python-based code that much easier.

What Does This Mean For The Rest Of Us?

For players who use mods, and especially GTA RPers, this is big news. It’s an additional step that makes it easier for the community to bring their mods, and GTA RP servers, over to Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

But even if you play on console or don’t mess with PC mods, this has meaning for everyone else too. Rockstar has proven true to their word of supporting CFX.RE, and more importantly, the modding community.

Rockstar’s legitimization of their modders could go a long way to normalizing it with the video game industry in general. We can only hope we continue to get good news on this moving forward.