Could GTA 6 Be Hiding A Key Character Twist In Plain Sight?

As we’ve talked about a lot over the last few weeks, people are coping hard over the fact that GTA 6 is not coming out this year, and, in fact, will be coming out in just under a year…should it not get delayed again. Anything is possible at this point. As such, many are trying to figure out things about the game from its trailers and art, since we likely won’t hear anything from Rockstar Games for a while. Earlier today, we talked about how some people tried to decipher the military history of one of the game’s protagonists, Jason. However, over on Reddit, a “new theory” about him is trying to pick up steam.

Specifically, there’s a group of fans who think that, based on the trailers and how little we know about Jason in general, he might actually be…an undercover cop in GTA 6. Yes, really.

Now, while this might seem like wild conjecture, and it absolutely could be that, there are some small threads that could play into that, and some Redditors even gave credible scenarios in which this could work.

One of the biggest ones is that we really don’t know much about Jason, outside of his being in the military previously and being a small-time drug runner. For those who don’t know, it’s a classic premise for a big drug bust to insert a cop at a low level so that they can earn trust and then flip on those in charge.

As for Lucia, his connection to her, as noted by some who feel this theory could work, could be that he was with her on a previous part of the case to take down another criminal, some think it’s Raul, who is clearly a higher-tier criminal, and then things got rocky, which led to Jason covering for Lucia, and she only ended up in jail for a short period thanks to his help.

That would also tie into a key line in the first trailer where Lucia says that if they’re going to make it through what’s coming, they need to trust one another. If he were a cop and got exposed, that means Lucia knows about his past, and that she NEEDS to trust him so that he doesn’t try and turn her in at some point.

While there is plausibility in this theory, the problem is that Jason and Lucia are co-protagonists, so his being an undercover cop wouldn’t work if she’s supposed to be “unaware” of what’s really happening. Plus, other elements of the official synopsis don’t line up with the theory.

As such, you shouldn’t believe it until things are made clearer about the title.