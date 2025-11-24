Should GTA 6 Have Its Own Version Of The “Camp” Feature From RDR2?

When you’re a company like Rockstar Games, which only makes a certain number of titles every few years or so, if we’re lucky, it’s very fair to think that every new “game in the line” will help inspire what follows. After all, you push things with one game, then keep pushing things with the next, all the while, looking back and thinking, “What were some of the best things we did with that last title that we can use here?” In the case of GTA 6, pretty much everyone agrees that the title will take at least some pointers and features from Red Dead Redemption 2, given how popular the game was and all the awards it won.

The question now is, “What features will they use?” In the eyes of those like Polygon, the feature that should be used from the Wild West title is the camp feature. For those who didn’t play the game, the camp was where members of the Van Der Linde gang would come together to relax and talk with one another before making out to their next place or mission. It was a simple, cozy event that would help flesh out the game’s lore via having the characters talk with one another in a way that the main campaign wouldn’t naturally allow.

Many loved this feature, as it allowed a glimpse into the overall dynamic of the gang and the “little things” that would only be said around a campfire, which helped make them feel more “real” and actually connected to one another.

So, how would something like this work in GTA 6? That is a good question, but not an impossible one to answer. It’s very easy to think that in a place like Vice City, there could be spots where certain allies of Jason and Lucia would go to and then invite the duo to join them so that they could “relax” after a hard day’s crime. It would also help flesh out the side characters, all the while giving Jason and Lucia a “respite” from their journey of trying to figure out who set them up.

Whether it be a club, a personal residence, or somewhere altogether more secure, there are options out there for Rockstar Games to use…should they want to go this path. The game’s past trailers made it clear that there was to be a more “personal story” going on with Jason and Lucia, so extending that to the side characters could be a huge boon.