Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Sony Reportedly Made Over $1 Billion Through Sales On Steam

by

Enough money to warrant their releases on PC?

PlayStation fans were shocked when Sony began transitioning away from strictly exclusive games. We’ve seen PC support become more prominent in the past, such as Microsoft launching its first-party games on both PC and Xbox. Of course, Microsoft has since brought its exclusives to just about every platform currently available. But it was big news when Sony made the jump and began sharing its PlayStation games on the PC platform.

It turns out, this was a good move on Sony’s part. A new report is surfacing online that suggests Sony has made over $1 billion so far. That’s a big chunk of money that would be incentive enough to keep this trend going. However, that’s just a reported number and not officially confirmed yet. Regardless, if this proves to be the case, we’ll likely see Sony continue to bring its games to the PC platform for the foreseeable future.

Sony Hits Big With Steam Sales

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re learning that Alinea Analytics has posted a new report online showing how much Sony has managed to pull in from Steam so far. It’s noted that Sony brought in $1.2 billion, according to their reports. That’s also after the various fees taken from the game sales, such as Valve’s initial 30% cut.

If you don’t factor in the Valve cut, you’ll find that over $1.5 billion was made. Even Valve took a nice profit of $350 million after their cut from games sold on the Steam digital marketplace. The biggest seller among Sony’s first-party games at the moment is Helldivers 2, with a whopping 12.7 million copies.

Meanwhile, in second place, we have Horizon Zero Dawn at 4.5 million units sold, and then in third place is God of War at 4.2 million units. Now, nothing is locking Sony into releasing their games on the PC platform going forward. However, it shows that if these reports are true, Sony could be leaving substantial money on the table with future big first-party releases.

Recent Videos

BIG XBOX ANNOUNCEMENTS, AC BLACK FLAG RELEASE LEAKED & MORE

BIG XBOX ANNOUNCEMENTS, AC BLACK FLAG RELEASE LEAKED & MORE
What Went WRONG With Black Ops 7?

What Went WRONG With Black Ops 7?
10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER

10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER
Why AAA Publishers HATE 1Player Games

Why AAA Publishers HATE 1Player Games
10 Games That Made An ENTIRE FANBASE CRY

10 Games That Made An ENTIRE FANBASE CRY
Black Ops 7: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Black Ops 7: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Before You Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Before You Buy
UBISOFT DOES THE UNTHINKABLE, VALVE'S BIG MOVES & MORE

UBISOFT DOES THE UNTHINKABLE, VALVE'S BIG MOVES & MORE
Anno 117: Pax Romana - Before You Buy

Anno 117: Pax Romana - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,