Sony Reportedly Made Over $1 Billion Through Sales On Steam

PlayStation fans were shocked when Sony began transitioning away from strictly exclusive games. We’ve seen PC support become more prominent in the past, such as Microsoft launching its first-party games on both PC and Xbox. Of course, Microsoft has since brought its exclusives to just about every platform currently available. But it was big news when Sony made the jump and began sharing its PlayStation games on the PC platform.

It turns out, this was a good move on Sony’s part. A new report is surfacing online that suggests Sony has made over $1 billion so far. That’s a big chunk of money that would be incentive enough to keep this trend going. However, that’s just a reported number and not officially confirmed yet. Regardless, if this proves to be the case, we’ll likely see Sony continue to bring its games to the PC platform for the foreseeable future.

Sony Hits Big With Steam Sales

Thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re learning that Alinea Analytics has posted a new report online showing how much Sony has managed to pull in from Steam so far. It’s noted that Sony brought in $1.2 billion, according to their reports. That’s also after the various fees taken from the game sales, such as Valve’s initial 30% cut.

If you don’t factor in the Valve cut, you’ll find that over $1.5 billion was made. Even Valve took a nice profit of $350 million after their cut from games sold on the Steam digital marketplace. The biggest seller among Sony’s first-party games at the moment is Helldivers 2, with a whopping 12.7 million copies.

Meanwhile, in second place, we have Horizon Zero Dawn at 4.5 million units sold, and then in third place is God of War at 4.2 million units. Now, nothing is locking Sony into releasing their games on the PC platform going forward. However, it shows that if these reports are true, Sony could be leaving substantial money on the table with future big first-party releases.