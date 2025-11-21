Could We Get Fewer Transition Scenes In GTA 6, Based On New Online Content?

One of the flaws of video games that continues to happen in games to this day is that of “transition scenes.” In other words, the screen you get when you’re transitioning from one part of the world to another. It’s typically a necessary “stopgap” so that the game can load up where you’re going next without causing serious visual glitches and issues for the player on camera. Depending on the title, these can take a long time and can be annoying. Whether GTA 6 has these is up for debate right now, but a tease of the future might have dropped during a look at the recent mansion content for the online portion of the last game.

As you’ll see below, one fan points out that there is a “seamless instanced interior” used in the picture, and that may indicate that fewer transition scenes may be used for the next game, especially in its online mode. Believe it or not, fans have been asking for more parts of Rockstar Games’ world to have interiors that they can go and explore, as that isn’t something they’ve really dived into with past titles.

Now, to be clear, we don’t know if this is really happening, as this is based on a single picture and what people are observing within it. However, if it helps make the game even smoother? By all means.

Something that’s exciting to think about:



A seamless instanced interior being used here is likely a test for GTA VI Online to see how the community interacts with this, and how viable it is in larger public lobbies.



If this pans out, we’ll have fewer transition scenes in VI:O. https://t.co/efi11Eyvg4 — GTABase.com (@GTABase) November 20, 2025

The way that GTA 6 will improve things on a tech level is honestly a really good question to ask. After all, Rockstar Games hasn’t officially made a game that started out on the current generation of consoles. They’ve ported games to them, obviously, but never made one specifically for them right from the start. As such, there’s a chance that they’ll use the technology of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and upgraded PCs to try to achieve more seamless transitions between key moments in the game and not have as many load screens.

We know for a fact that they’re pushing the graphics pretty far, as the trailers for the game, mixed with the official art stills of some of the characters, show a visually stunning world full of impressive character models and animations. Undoubtedly, Rockstar wants to make this the most impressive game it’s ever made, and that means they need to push hard to deliver things they couldn’t in the past.

Many are eager to see just how far they went with the time they had in development.