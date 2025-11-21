Takedowns Are Returning To Borderlands 4 In 2026

Gearbox is bringing back Takedowns for Borderlands 4, just like the community wanted.

They made the huge announcement on Twitter:

We’ve heard your feedback asking for tougher endgame content, so we’re adding a free Takedown to our 2026 content Roadmap.

Takedowns are challenging gauntlets through new areas that test your builds against hordes of enemies and new boss encounters.

We’re excited to share more info when we can, but in the meantime, get those endgame builds ready for Bloomreaper – our first Invincible Boss dropping as free endgame content in December.

Why Were The Fans Looking For Takedowns?

Takedowns are mainly popular because of how functional they are. Because of the difficulty bar, they serve as tests for how effective your player builds are.

You don’t get to Takedowns until the endgame, where most bosses you face are ‘invincible.’ Of course, in Gearbox, invincible really usually means really large health pools.

So, if you are sufficiently powered up, particularly with the most powerful gear you can find, these bosses are not that invincible at all. But therein lies the rub.

Most invincible raid bosses amount to very high level players simply shooting their shot until the bosses life bar goes down. At this point, it seems like there’s no way to tell if your build is any good or if it’s just because of your level.

The Takedowns demand you do more than just stand there and shoot a boss down. We won’t spoil the actual challenge here, but Borderlands 3 players will tell you, the Takedowns stand among the best parts of the entire game.

Did Gearbox Fix The Endgame Yet?

For now, the Takedowns are a big promise. But Gearbox also launched some new content yesterday, the first Bounty Pack, How Rush Saved Mercenary Day. Compared to The Horrors of Kairos, it’s getting good early buzz.

It certainly helped that it was free. But as a single quest complete with story cutscenes and a new area, it’s clearing the minimum bar many fans had for what they wanted to see to justify going back in.

So, this is not enough content to ‘fix’ the endgame, but Gearbox is in the right direction. That makes their promise of a Takedown coming in the future a good one as well.

The truth is, it was hasty to declare that Borderlands 4 had a bad endgame. If you look up how they updated prior games, they kept content going for a year or two after launch to build that endgame too.

Gearbox always takes player feedback into account hard. The community will help shape Borderlands 4’s endgame to what they want it to be.