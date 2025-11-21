Grand Theft Auto Online Made A Weird “Nominal” Choice For This Weeks’ Freebies And Events

Rockstar made a surprising choice for this week’s Grand Theft Auto Online giveaways and activities.

Yesterday, we reported on players getting free use of the Casino Master Penthouse this week. If you have GTA+, you get the full Casino Master Penthouse Package.

But we just found out it wasn’t as full a package for everyone as we thought.

A New Nominal Fee(?)

Rockstar now says this on an update on Rockstar Newswire:

Free Casino Master Penthouse

The Master Penthouse atop The Diamond Casino & Resort is the perfect place to host a party with all your friends and accomplices while the view of the Los Santos skyline glitters beyond your windows. It’s also free this week, so get one and enjoy ample square footage, splendid amenities, and easy access to the casino floor.

A selection of upgrades (included as part of the Party Penthouse Package) are free for GTA+ Members, including adding an Extra Bedroom, Lounge Area, Bar and Party Hub, and Spa (a nominal GTA$1 fee applies to each upgrade on PC Enhanced).

So, for some reason that Rockstar did not explain to us, if you play Grand Theft Auto Online Enhanced Edition on PC, you have to pay extra for some of these perks. Players on other versions of the game don’t have to pay this fee.

Yes, The Fee Is Real

PLTytus, who runs Grand Theft Auto resource fanpage GTAWeb.eu, corroborated that you do have to pay for these extra perks. These add up to a total of $ 4, to content that you may no longer access after the week is done.

Just to break down what he spent on, you can spend a $ 1 on a specific color scheme, another $ 1 on a specific pattern decoration, and $ 2 to change your penthouse floor plan and add some more areas.

Other extras you can add to your penthouse that were not mentioned above include a media room, a private dealer, an office, and a garage. We’re not sure if those just aren’t available. We’ll also have to confirm later if Rockstar charged PC players for each of these additions.

Why Did They Do This Exactly?

Rockstar must surely know that PC players won’t like that they got different treatment to console players. And it raises the question of why they added these charges in the first place.

Is it that much harder to add these for the PC version? Or does Rockstar wish they could have also charged console players, but decided the hassle wasn’t worth it?

In any case, you control the buttons you press. If you’re playing this week, you can decide for yourself if the extra $ you have to pay to get all of these extras is worth it. Think of it just like deciding to get the drinks that were already in your hotel mini-fridge vs. buying something outside.