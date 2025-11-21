Rockstar Gives Us Our First Look At Grand Theft Auto Online’s Mansions

It looks like it could be everything that we hoped for.

Rockstar has finally given us our first look at the mansions in Grand Theft Auto Online.

They shared this press release on Rockstar Newswire:

You’ve already built an empire. Now let Prix Luxury Real Estate erect your palace in GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills, coming this December.

The preeminent purveyors of luxury listings are breaking ground on a series of new property developments in some of Los Santos’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

These meticulously designed estates will feature sprawling grounds, breathtaking views, and first-rate amenities — including the latest in personal assistance and business service technology.

What Else Can You Earn With Your First Mansion?

They also shared what bonuses and items you can earn in the buildup to and after mansions are available.

You can get an Übermacht Revolter with Sessanta Nove Monogram livery if you reach Prix Luxury Black Tier VIP status before December 7.

If you complete all the mansion related missions, you get into Prix Luxury’s Gold Tier. That gets you GTA $ 1 million, and a GTA $ 2 million discount on their mansions. We assume this is just for one mansion if you try to get more than one. You’ll also get a Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck shirt.

How Big Are Mansions Going To Be?

Rockstar knows how to keep fans yearning, so we are still only guessing quite a bit on what is up with the mansions.

We do think fans will want to have something where they could customize how the mansions are designed and will appear, and options to add to the mansions and renovate them in the future. But of course, all these details remain to be seen.

An Early Rumor Was Proven Correct Today

We can say that last week’s rumor about mansions turned out to be correct. Twitter user Digital Car Addict keenly observed that an earlier trailer showed part of the Volatus.

And the Volatus was the helicopter that flew by us in this new trailer. So we have confirmed that you can get a helipad for your swanky pad. If Rockstar is generous, you can have your own hangar in your own estate to keep your other planes and flying vehicles too.

This is great news for everyone who’s doing datamining too. Rockstar seems to have been meticulous enough that any other details that the community finds could end up being something that makes it to the game next month.

In the meantime, you can watch the GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills trailer below.