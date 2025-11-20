The Steam Machine Won’t Be As Cheap As Some Had Hoped

Valve tried bringing out a Steam Machine in the past. That didn’t last very long; it might have just been too ahead of its time. But now they are back at it again with another release. This time around, there’s much more anticipation for the new hardware. But many questions remain unanswered, and fans are waiting to see critical reviews of the build and performance once the console-like PC arrives in the market.

The big question mark that is on consumers’ minds right now is just how much this Steam Machine will cost. It’s been speculated and rumored for days now since the device was first unveiled. However, Valve is not yet keen to answer that question. Thanks to a new report from a reliable content creator, we may have a bit more insight into the hardware’s cost.

Steam Machine Will Not Be Competitive With Consoles

When this Steam Machine was first unveiled, there was a lot of hope that it would compete with consoles. It would offer players a chance to enjoy PC gaming right on the couch. Likewise, with gaming PCs typically being a bit more bulky than a standard console and fairly higher-priced, something like this instantly caught consumers’ attention.

Before any price point was unveiled, consumers were already expecting something that could compete with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. However, now, thanks to VGC, we’re finding out about a video by Linus Tech Tips, which reveals that won’t actually be the case. Linus learned that Valve is targeting a competitive price point among gaming PCs. So, we are not going to see anything that might directly go against consoles, while Valve likely intends to avoid taking a hit on actual sales for this hardware release instead of banking on software sales.

That said, it might still be desirable for some consumers who have been on the fence about whether to purchase a prebuilt or go the custom route for a gaming PC. Unfortunately, we’re still going to be left in the dark for now as we wait for Valve to reveal pricing for the new hardware, which is set to arrive in 2026.