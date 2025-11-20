PGA Tour 2K25 Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch 2

Get your golf on on the go.

2K Sports has announced that PGA Tour 2K25 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

They shared this official press release:

Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K25 is being developed in partnership with Unity for the Nintendo Switch™ 2.

Players can look forward to the Nintendo Switch 2 version supporting the full set of PGA TOUR® 2K25 game modes and features, including the deep MyCAREER mode, cross-platform online Societies, Course Designer, and more, while also offering the ability to play offline modes on-the-go, and online modes with internet connection.

What Switch 2 Owners Can Look Forward To

PGA Tour 2K21 made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but PGA Tour 2K23 skipped Nintendo’s platform.

This game also passed on the Switch in favor of the Switch 2. That may be because developer HB Studios just needs to focus on hardware that can best handle their game.

PGA Tour 2K25 introduces two gameplay mechanics in EvoSwing and Perfect Swing. They also assembled an impressive set of licenses.

This time, all three Majors are coming to this game, the first time for any video game in history. They also assembled some of golfing’s greats, including:

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau

Lydia Ko

Tom Kim

Brooke Henderson

Hilariously, 2K also got in Chris McDonald, billed as the “Greatest Golfer in the World.” Of course, that label actually belongs to his Happy Gilmore character Shooter McGavin. It seems 2K didn’t quite get Adam Sandler on board with Chris.

In any case, fans were more than happy to get Shooter’s actor in-game. With all these things to look forward to, there’s some things we aren’t sure about.

Should Nintendo Switch 2 Players Look Forward To These Too?

2K Sports is also bringing over seasons to PGA Tour 2K25 for the Switch 2. Yes, for better or worse, this is yet another live service game being sold to Nintendo fans.

The upside to this is that 2K is also bringing four Clubhouse Passes so that Switch 2 gamers can catch up to all the content from the prior seasons. And yes, that includes the Borderlands crossover from last month.

Lastly, while it is good that 2K Sports has gone for feature parity, some fans must sure be hoping if they will also make use of the Switch 2’s unique features. As we know, Nintendo’s Switch 2 Welcome Tour comes with a golf mini-game called Speed Golf.

Was it too much to ask if that game’s mouse controls could be used or adapted for HB Studios’ game? Well, it’s possible that that is also coming and they just haven’t announced it yet.

In the meantime, you can watch the official announcement trailer, hilariously starring Tiger Woods, below.