Rumor: Can We Already See Some Of Grand Theft Auto 6 In Grand Theft Auto Online?

Is this an accident or is Rockstar using Grand Theft Auto Online to do some testing?

It looks like Grand Theft Auto Online players are set to get some very, very small teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend.

As reported by RockstarIntel, dataminers believe they found Grand Theft Auto 6 assets in Grand Theft Auto Online’s upcoming update.

What Did They Find Exactly?

The dataminers believe they found Grand Theft Auto 6 assets because they use a different file naming scheme than Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft AutoGrand Theft Auto Online.

These file names are longer and use extra suffixes. This new naming scheme also reflects a new Rockstar character system, called metapeds.

The actual files are as innocuous as it gets. They include a pair of chinos, love heart underwear and a bra. These assets appear in a laundry bin in Mr. Faber’s second mansion-related mission.

Why Are These Assets So Unusual?

Rockstar has had a habit of using some of their assets in between games. The two Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers we have seen used Grand Theft Auto Online assets.

Rockstar is not even the only company that uses their assets between older and newer games that haven’t released yet. But these otherwise innocuous assets may be obvious when players come into them.

Between Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar transitioned towards physically based rendering, or PBR.

PBR isn’t exactly a new technology. It’s another lighting technique used for computer graphics to make them look more realistic.

The idea is, instead of rendering each asset as you come across them, the system studies different kinds of surfaces to figure out how they are lit and rendered differently.

Shading techniques like ray tracing and path tracing are used for the purpose of achieving better PBR. So, maybe at least on PC, these underwear pieces will look particularly more realistic than everything else in the game.

Did These Assets Get In By Mistake?

Our dataminer believes that a developer on Grand Theft Auto Online made a mistake in their workflow and accidentally added these assets in. But we think it’s possible that it wasn’t necessarily an accident.

With extra time to polish Grand Theft Auto 6, some Rockstar employees may be looking to see how these assets will work out in an active game. So this might be a real life test for these assets.

Of course, we can’t prove that that’s the case. But if our theory is true, it may mean that more Grand Theft Auto 6 assets could appear in Grand Theft Auto Online in the future.