Mafia The Old Country Getting Content Update Tomorrow

Mafia The Old Country, released earlier this year, brought the franchise back to the true origins of the Italian Mafia. In it, you played a young man brought into the family, and then fought to make your place with them. The game did well enough and was well-received by many. However, once you were done with things, you might not have felt that there was much more to do. Thankfully, things are about to get far more interesting in the past, as the “Free Ride” update is set to drop tomorrow, and on the PlayStation Blog, the team at 2K broke down all that you’ll get to do in it:

“Free Ride is a callback to the original Mafia’s Free Ride Extreme, as well as the Free Ride mode we shipped in Mafia: Definitive Edition. It’s a collection of Challenges separate from the main story that give players chances to revisit the world in a more self-guided way. Mafia The Old Country’s Free Ride mode will be slightly different from previous titles, yet familiar to returning fans all the same.

This time, we’ve constructed several kinds of repeatable Challenges—including combat, stealth, and different race types—in a variety of new and familiar locations. Completing Challenges will earn you the Dinari in-game currency to spend on the new outfits, charms, weapons, and vehicles unlocked by progressing through this content (as well as on items unlocked via the campaign). We’ve also included a number of other fresh and exciting features for players to sink their teeth into.”

So, the new content gives a fresh experience of things, while also paying tribute to everything that has come before. The team member on the blog also teased the things that he felt players would have the most fun with:

“We’re super proud of everything the team has achieved, so I find it hard to pick one that I’m most excited about. I love the races; it’s a ton of fun to drive around our world at high speed in the amazing old cars. There’s loads of technical corners, and the better you get, the more satisfying they are to navigate.

The Combat Challenges are great as well. Standoffs push your limits when it comes to openly engaging enemies, and Assassinations are fun to experiment with until you nail that perfect run.”

If you want to see more of the “Free Ride” update before it drops tomorrow, you can check out the trailer below: