Twisted Metal Gets Renewed For A Third Season

Twisted Metal fans might be a bit let down when it comes to the line of video games. After all, the last installment for the franchise was released all the way back in 2012. However, there is a live-action adaptation that might be well worth watching if you haven’t given it a chance. The show was first released in 2023 under the Peacock subscription service. Turns out this is one of the more solid adaptations and warrants another season renewal.

It wasn’t too long ago that gamers were left without any solid adaptations. Anything released on television or in movies was more than subpar. Too much creative control was given, and those adaptations strayed far from the source material. That’s started to change lately; not every adaptation has been a success. However, we are beginning to see some great examples that are getting more than a few fans excited for the next season or movie installment.

Twisted Metal Gets A Third Season

One of those adaptations that has gained a strong following is Twisted Metal. The PlayStation IP recently premiered its second season on Peacock earlier this year. Thanks to Variety, we learned that a third season was just approved. Of course, if you haven’t already watched the first two seasons, they are readily available in full on the Peacock subscription service, as previously mentioned.

The series is a loose adaptation of the franchise, featuring its iconic characters as they duke it out with some over-the-top vehicles. However, what is missing this time around in season three is the showrunner. It was announced that Michael Jonathan Smith is leaving the series after creating it and serving as showrunner for the first two seasons.

We don’t know why the exodus is happening over at the production, but we do know who is taking his place. For season three, we’ll have director and writer David Reed stepping in. You might know him best for his credits working on The Boys and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Of course, since this news is just breaking, we don’t yet know when the third season will arrive.