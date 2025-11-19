Ghost of Yotei Is Getting A New Game Plus Mode

Ghost of Yotei was released last month on October 2, 2025. So, if you picked up this game at launch, chances are you’ve already finished the campaign a good while ago. However, if you’re interested in going back to replay Atsu’s story, it might be best to hold off a little longer. Turns out, we’re going to get a New Game Plus mode next week.

Sucker Punch Productions has been cooking, and one of the dishes they’re serving up next is a big patch update for Ghost of Yotei. Before we get the Legends mode that is coming next year, the developers are bringing out New Game Plus, giving you a chance to go through the entire campaign storyline again. However, there is a little bit more to it this time around.

Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus

On the official PlayStation Blog, it was announced that Ghost of Yotei will receive a New Game Plus mode on November 24, 2025. This is coming as a free patch for all players, which will unlock the mode just as soon as you complete the campaign. For those of you who are unfamiliar with New Game Plus, we can offer a bit more insight as to what you’ll be getting yourself into.

Many games come with New Game Plus either at launch or through an update like this one. This is essentially a chance to replay the campaign over again, while retaining everything you’ve unlocked. So all the weapons, abilities, and armors will stay with you from the very start of the game. If you feel this is OP, the developers are offering two new difficulty options with this patch update. Of course, the blog post didn’t detail what will change with these new options, but we’ll know soon enough.

That wasn’t the only shred of news that came out from the PlayStation Blog post. We also learned that a new currency, Ghost Flowers, is coming to the game. With Ghost Flowers, players can exchange the currency with a new vendor for additional cosmetics, weapon dyes, and new charms. Likewise, if you progress well enough, you’ll be able to earn an extra tier of upgrades for your existing armor sets and weapons.

Finally, an update is coming to Photo Mode. After this update, players will have access to features like shutter speed, a composition grid, and new filters. Again, hopefully, this will help tide you over a bit before the upcoming Legends mode drops in 2026.