PlayStation Teases Its Black Friday Sale Event

The Thanksgiving season is here. We’ll soon get to sit down with family and friends as we celebrate the holiday and great food. However, beyond that, there are some Black Friday sale events likely on consumers’ minds. We know that the Friday after Thanksgiving is when storefronts hold massive sales. However, over the past few years, those sales events have transitioned from in-store-only to weeklong online events. Getting in on the fun is PlayStation.

PlayStation is alerting fans right now that it plans to hold a Black Friday sale this year. If you’re looking to score on some deals or even hardware, you’ll find them discounted quite a bit. However, don’t expect any full details on what is being discounted quite yet. Instead, this is just a tease of what’s coming our way within the next few days.

PlayStation Teases Black Friday 2025 Sale Event

Storefronts, both physical and digital, will be holding some sales. Black Friday is a great time to pick up some goods on the cheap. Likewise, if you’re planning to do some Christmas shopping early, this might be the way to go. After all, why not save some money and pick up those gifts with relative ease? As mentioned, we’re no longer seeing one-day physical-only events. Black Friday is now a week-long event, and you can score some deals without even leaving your home.

PlayStation took to their official blog to alert fans that they can view their Black Friday site starting on November 21, 2025, for deals and promotions. While we don’t have a full breakdown as mentioned, we do have a few notable deals being highlighted right now, which you can view below.

The PS5 Digital Edition 825GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available at a recommended retail price of $399.99 USD, and the PS5 Console 1TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available at a recommended retail price of $449.99. The bundle offerings feature PlayStation-exclusive in-game content and 1,000 V-Bucks.

In select regions, players can also save $ 100 USD on PS5 consoles and $100 USD on PS5 Digital Edition consoles.

Gamers looking for the most visually impressive PS5 gaming experience can also save $100 USD on PS5 Pro consoles.

$100 USD off PlayStation VR2

$20 USD off PlayStation Portal remote player

$20 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

Various discounts on PS5 games, including Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök.

There’s also mention of a variety of games for sale, with the special sale event lasting until December 1, 2025. That said, we’ll have to wait for the official sale event to kick off in a few days.