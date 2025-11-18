How Much Could GTA 6 Sell On Nintendo Switch 2?

So, if you haven’t heard the big rumor that we posted about a little bit ago, certain insiders are claiming that the Nintendo Switch 2 is indeed getting GTA 6, and that Rockstar Games is “testing it” for the system right now. Or, if you believe other rumors, they’re straight-up going for it and making the Switch 2 version. This has been talked about for a long time, and it still hasn’t been officially confirmed, but there is hope on that horizon, and it’s raising a lot of questions as a result. For example, some of you might be fairly wondering, “Even if the Switch 2 Edition does happen, how much will it actually sell?”

That’s a fair thing to ask for a basic reason: We don’t know how the game will run on the platform. While the Switch 2 is undoubtedly better than the OG Switch, and certainly powerful enough to at least ATTEMPT a version of the game, that doesn’t mean it’s on par with the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Thus, its performance on the Switch 2 will be a huge factor here, especially in handheld mode.

However, let’s have a little fun here and say that Rockstar Games can indeed get it to not only run, but run well enough to be a meaningful version of the game. How many units is it likely to sell if it launches alongside the other two versions when the game drops next year?

Right now, the Nintendo Switch 2 has over 10 million units sold, and that number was “cut off” on September 30th, meaning that the October and November numbers aren’t calculated, so let’s say that it’s a little under 12 million right now, based on recent game releases. The system has been shattering records, and many don’t think that’ll stop, so by the time November 19th, 2026, comes around, the console might be close to 30 million sold, at the pace it’s going, and that would be quite a feat indeed. That would definitely mean that at least some of that user base would be willing to get the Switch 2 edition.

Another thing to consider is that, if the Switch 2 version arrives on launch day, it would be the first mainline title from the series to have that honor, and many might try it first so that they can play GTA 6 on the go with their mobile console. When you add that all together, it’s incredibly possible that the Switch 2 edition could get millions of units sold quickly…if it runs well on the platform.