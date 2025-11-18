Silent Hill: Townfall Release Date Has Leaked Online

Silent Hill fans are eating well lately. We had a significant resurgence with the franchise after it seemed Konami had all but forgotten the IP. During the announcement of this resurgence, it was revealed that multiple video game projects were in development. Beyond remakes and the big new release of Silent Hill f, another mysterious little title was unveiled called Silent Hill: Townfall.

There was nothing unveiled at that event that showed what to expect from this game. Now, years later, we’re still very much in the dark. However, that’s potentially changing real soon. As it turns out, the release date for this upcoming survival horror installment was leaked online before any official marketing materials.

Silent Hill: Townfall Release Date Leaks Online

There’s no telling if this leak is accurate. However, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that an e-shop in Liverpool, Mexico, announced that Silent Hill: Townfall was set to release on March 26, 2026. That’s coming up fast, so we’re expecting some marketing materials for this game to start appearing online sooner rather than later if this proves to be real.

However, that release date, as mentioned, isn’t official. We don’t yet have any insight from those involved in the game confirming that we will, in fact, have this title in our hands in March. We’ll just have to sit by and wait to see if this comes to fruition. That said, while we don’t know anything about this game, we do know who is involved.

Silent Hill: Townfall is being developed by Screen Burn, which has brought out games like Stories Untold and Observation. Meanwhile, we know that publishing this game will be done by both Konami and Annapurna Interactive. Perhaps we’ll see something about this game before 2026 arrives. For instance, aside from not knowing what this game’s premise or gameplay mechanics entail, we’re still left guessing which platforms Silent Hill: Townfall will be available on.

In the meantime, players can enjoy the latest installment of the franchise, Silent Hill f, which was released back in September of this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.