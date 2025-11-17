Xbox President Confirms Next Generation Hardware Is Still In The Works

Xbox has made significant strides over the years since entering the console market. However, over those years, we have seen some stumbles. Now some players feel that we are long past the point of innovation with Xbox when it comes to consoles and hardware. Recently, the president of the brand took to the web for an interview to discuss what’s next.

For those unaware, Sarah Bond is the president of Xbox and recently had the chance to talk with Fortune. During the conversation, the topic of hardware came up. Now, don’t go expecting anything too heavy here with what’s coming next. That said, there was a small amount of information about what Microsoft is seeing in the industry and how it can offer a valuable experience for players.

New Xbox Hardware Still In The Works

Xbox president Sarah Bond says hardware is "absolutely core to everything that we do at Xbox." Bond says the next-gen Xbox will be a "powerful experience… that also enables people to take their library with them" across PC and cloud www.youtube.com/watch?v=3P0b… — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2025-11-17T16:32:15.091Z

Sarah Bond recently appeared on Fortune, and thanks to Tom Warren on Bluesky, we have a clip from that interview regarding the future of hardware. For many players, it felt like Microsoft was getting out of the console market, especially now that their exclusives are no longer locked behind the Xbox umbrella. Instead, we’re seeing IPs make the jump to Nintendo and PlayStation. Most notable was the recent reveal of the Halo Combat Evolved remake coming to the PlayStation 5.

But hardware is not off the table. Sarah Bond states that they are still working on next-generation hardware. While not getting into specifics, it was noted that the experience will be powerful, enabling players to take their library with them. That’s potentially a setup much like the Nintendo Switch, where players can potentially dock the hardware or take it on the go.

Regardless, we have no insight into when Microsoft will be ready to share this new hardware with the world. Of course, whatever they reveal will be big as it might help showcase what some consumers’ next purchase might be. With Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and even Valve in the mix, competition is likely to be stiff when the next-generation consoles are finally released into the market. In other related news, we have another Xbox showcase to sit in on later this week.