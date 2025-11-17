Red Dead Redemption Mobile System Requirements Don’t Seem High (Is That Good?)

You might already have everything you need to play this game when it launches.

We may now know the system requirements for Red Dead Redemption on mobile.

Ninjago9101 shared what he found on Twitter:

Red Dead Redemption Mobile system Requirements

Android:

Android 11+

RAM: 6 GB (8 GB recommended

Chipset: Snapdragon 7/8 series, Dimensity 9000+

Recommended: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Gen 2+

iOS:

Minimum: iPhone 11

Recommended: iPhone 12/13/14/15 series

Storage:

8–15 GB free space

These specifications aren’t too demanding. iPhone 11 and Android 11+ phones are about five years old. So the game makes allowance for relatively older phones to be able to run the game.

But this raises questions about how good Red Dead Redemption will look.

Will The Game Be Fine On Your Phone?

Ninjago9101 addressed these concerns from Twitter:

Yeah I get the concern, but Red Dead Redemption Mobile is a direct PC port, so it should look really good on phones.

There are two versions (Netflix and the original Rockstar one) and both will have proper graphics.

…settings like the GTA Trilogy remaster. So it shouldn’t end up blurry like Death Stranding on ios it should match the screenshots pretty closely.

They also confirmed that the game could run up to 60 FPS on Snapdragon 8 Elite devices. But now we’ll explain how accessible this version of the game can be.

The Amazing Ways You Could Be Playing Red Dead Redemption Mobile – On Netflix

Netflix has updated their help page to indicate that they are launching games on TV devices and smart TVs. They have provided this list:

Amazon Fire TV devices and smart TVs

Chromecast with Google TV

LG smart TVs

Roku devices and TVs (supported models)

Samsung smart TVs

Sony smart TVs

Nvidia SHIELD TV devices

TCL smart TVs

Vizio smart TVs

Xfinity 4k devices

Xumo devices and smart TVs

To be clear, smart TVs and Chromecast dongles clearly don’t have enough power to run games like Red Dead Redemption. But clearly, this update ensures that the most popular TV boxes that have enough power will be able to run the game, as well as WWE 2K25.

You can guarantee your TV will be able to play these games if you get an Nvidia Shield TV, but any TV device with the proper specs will also do the job. Note that Apple TV is clearly not part of this list.

Outside of that, if you really want to play this game on the go, an iPhone or Android will give you a more portable experience than even the Switch 2 can provide.

Of course, there are reasons why you may prefer the Switch 2 version too. What’s incredible here is that Rockstar has expanded all the possible ways you can play this game.

And really, many fans probably already have a Netflix subscription and a phone or table that’s powerful enough. Those fans will basically be playing this game free when it finally comes out.