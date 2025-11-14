Red Dead Redemption Is Also Debuting On Console Game Subscriptions

Red Dead Redemption is debuting on console game subscriptions.

Rockstar made this announcement when they announced the games’ latest ports:

These new console versions — created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games — will also be available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 2.

The GTA+ Games library is available if you get a GTA+ subscription on either PlayStation or Xbox. So these are ways to get the game via game subscription, that’s only available on either of the two console companies. GTA+ is not yet available for the Switch 2.

Of course, there’s a separate GTA+ subscription on PC, with a lot more games added to the library. This game also happens to not be part of that library. And then it will also be available on mobile for players who also have Netflix.

Are Subscriptions The Future Of Rockstar’s Business?

We don’t know if Rockstar chose to do this because it’s taken over the entire business. It’s more likely that Rockstar is looking for new ways to reach out to gamers who aren’t already fans of their titles.

Rockstar continues to perform well on consoles, as arguably one of the lynchpins of their franchise. So it makes sene for Rockstar to experiment with new ways to draw PlayStation and Xbox users over to their game.

Should All Of Rockstar’s Games Join Subscriptions?

Red Dead Redemption happens to be an old game that’s getting some of these ports for the first time. It would be an entirely different proposition if Grand Theft Auto 6 was added to these subscription services.

That probably won’t be happening for the game’s launch, but maybe it’s something that is in the cards for when it comes to PC, and, if some fans’ wildest dreams are coming true, also on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Rockstar would need to put extra work in to make their classic games more accessible on Nintendo’s platform before they can justify GTA+ for Nintendo. But this could also be part of the deal to make GTA+ on Nintendo enticing in the first place.

In any case, Rockstar is about to find out if this will work for PlayStation and Xbox gamers in the first place. And none of these things are guaranteed, so players can only hope for the best.

Ultimately, in terms of keeping fans happy, this will help satisfy disappointed fans over Grand Theft Auto 6’s delay. But it’s not enough to make them forget about it.