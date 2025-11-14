Silent Hill f Update Will Make Things Easier For Casual Players

Silent Hill fans are eating well lately! This franchise was starved for years when it came to new content. Konami seemingly all but forgot about this IP. However, something changed a few years ago. After the mass success Capcom saw with the Resident Evil remakes, it may have piqued Konami’s interest in revisiting their own iconic survival horror IP and giving it another honest try. The results have been positive for the mainline video games, including the latest release, Silent Hill f.

With Silent Hill f, Konami was going to try something a little different. We didn’t go back to that iconic town of Silent Hill. While not every game was centered around the town, this installment looked to take things far away from that original location. Instead, we went to a 1960s fictional Japanese city. Reception has been rather great for this installment, and it looks like a new update has arrived for the game that drastically changes the difficulty options.

Silent Hill f Adds New Casual Difficulty

There are two main difficulty options players are picking from. You have the action and puzzle difficulty settings. One corresponds to combat, while the other deals with the challenge of solving some puzzles. Well, it looks like a new update has rolled out, adding a new difficulty option for action, that being Casual.

This will make combat far easier, as Hinako’s stamina will replenish faster, there will be fewer enemies, and there will be fewer unskippable combat encounters. It appears that the developers have even adjusted the Hard action difficulty, as Hinako will now take less damage. You’ll also find this new difficulty option available for both players going through a new campaign or in New Game+.

It’s also worth pointing out that the new update doesn’t impact any of the pathways or endings. So if you’re looking to unlock all five endings, this might help speed things along. Meanwhile, in other Silent Hill news, we know that Bloober Team has made a return and will be remaking the original Silent Hill game next. That said, we haven’t actually seen any marketing materials for this game yet.