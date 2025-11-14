Did Rockstar Pull Off A New Technical Achievement For Grand Theft Auto Online’s Mansions?

It would be an incredible achievement if this is the case.

A fan believes that Rockstar may have pulled off an incredible technical achievement in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Lucas7yoshi_RS shared the image above on Twitter and said this:

In today’s Newswire post is an image featuring one of the new mansions coming in the December update.

Of note is the fact that it appears you can see inside of the interior from outside, which would be a first for properties in GTA Online.

Theres a few ways this may function:

– It’s just a generic model that is always empty with no players, you enter through a loading screen and get instanced within it like normal apartments

– It reflects your purchased combination… on your screen and no one elses, otherwise same as above.

or…

– If they get real fancy, perhaps they could instance around the property itself so when you enter the land you enter kind of a instance like apartments, but you can walk in and out, drive out in vehicles, etc. This would be pretty cool, conceptually possible, but difficult.

I’d really like to see them pull that last one off, and I have a very vague memory I think of some FiveM servers doing something similar years ago… They’d just have to be crafty with how you enter/exit the area. I may make a concept to explain the idea better on the weekend.

Is This Grand Theft Auto Online’s Most Ambitious Update Yet?

If Grand Theft Auto Online’s mansions work in this way, it would be a significant technical achievement. We need to understand that this would not be a simple thing to pull off.

It would actually be simpler to try this on an older Grand Theft Auto game. For Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar has to account for all the different options that they give to their players to customize their mansions.

We don’t know yet if players get to go as far as to design their mansions themselves, but that would add to the complexity of doing this exponentially.

Having said that, this may be overanalyzing some promotional art that doesn’t reflect how it actually works in game. But as Lucas7yoshi_RS pointed out, some fans have managed to pull this off with their mods.

Of course, once again, using this in a mod is at a far smaller scale than deploying it to millions of players, as a product you intend to sell to boot. So we’ll see how far Rockstar went with the mansions.