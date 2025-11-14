Is Gearbox Working To Fix Borderlands 4’s Endgame?

If Gearbox is fixing the endgame, they won’t be resolving it in a matter of weeks.

Gearbox seems to have something big coming soon for Borderlands 4.

On Twitter, they shared this message after revealing this weekend’s activities:

Today’s update is focused on weekly Endgame activities, but we’ll have more to share with you soon about the team’s plans to continue improving Borderlands 4 and roll out new and exciting content. Stay tuned!

A few days earlier, creative director Graeme Timmins shared a similar message on Twitter:

We’ve been busy actioning on some of feedback, and we hope to start sharing that roadmap soon. The momentum in studio is high and we’re cranking on stuff, just can’t talk about updates until time is right. I hate promising and not delivering.

Subsequently, lead community manager Noelle Pugh said this to fans:

The updates with the most changes are going to be the planned ones that also (generally) include new content moving forward.

The weekly updates and any changes we can get into those have a different process and are generally “smaller” changes (similar to hotfix system in BL3)

What Is Going On With Gearbox?

For a few weeks now, Gearbox has been receiving feedback that Borderlands 4 is lacking a proper endgame. Gearbox has acknowledged this feedback, but they haven’t really acted on it so far.

Since launch, we have mainly seen Gearbox make weekly fixes and balance changes. Gearbox committed to give players buffs more than nerfs, but they did need to strike that balance so that characters don’t get so powerful that they get bored.

How Long Do We Have To Wait For Endgame?

I don’t think Gearbox will be able to resolve this issue in a matter of weeks, much less days. The company already has a roadmap for paid and free updates already lined up.

It is possible that Gearbox will make changes to that roadmap to accommodate for a proper endgame. But of course, that will also take time to plan and make decisions on.

But we think Gearbox can tell us what their plans for an endgame are after they make those decisions. And it looks like they needed more time than they had this week.

Since this will be more investment in money and time, Gearbox will of course want to make sure they get this right. There’s also the matter of their promises to bring cross-progression, and the Switch 2 version.

Gearbox has an opportunity to make that eventual Switch 2 launch a reintroduction to fans. So we’re sure they will sincerely try to get this right.