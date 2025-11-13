GTA 6 Players “Choose What New Things” Should Be In the Title

Right now, GTA 6 fans are coping hard because the game won’t be out for OVER a year, thanks to last week’s delay. Thus, they have to think about new things to talk about to fill up the time until the game eventually gets here in 2026. You know, if there’s not another delay… Anyway, enter Reddit, where a user posted a topic that definitely got gamers talking. The question to start the topic was simple: if YOU could pick a couple of things to 100% guarantee be in the game, what would you choose to be in it? As you would expect, there were some really creative answers given, such as:

“There should be a mission about a heist during a storm and how it goes wrong as its flooding. Or maybe it was the plan all along to use a speed boat as the getaway vehicle in the city itself!”

That indeed would be clever, as past technology for the franchise wouldn’t have allowed such intense weather effects or a true weather-focused mission like this. It might still be “a bit out of reach,” but it would be cool to see something like it in the game.

Some went the other end of the spectrum and posted something simple yet specific:

“Story dlc.”

That’s not an unlikely scenario, as there was SUPPOSED to be story DLC last time, but it got canceled by Rockstar.

Going back to more “lofty goals,” some want the modern-day version of Vice City to FEEL like a true city via the people that are walking all around:

“AI powered NPC’s that play the life of normal people, trying to get through everyday life and will react like actual people to you. And we can talk to them and they will remember you and the conversation.

That would be a big ask, but again, it’s not impossible. Same goes for the multiple people who asked that “interiors” be added to many parts of Vice City, including malls and any airplanes that you go into and fly around in.

Now…some people did get a bit “freaky” in the comments, given the wide range that the question gave them, but others asked for other basic things like more in-depth combat, having even more places to explore, like the Virgin Islands, and other elements that would truly add to the title.

GTA 6 will be an ambitious game whenever it arrives, and it’ll be interesting to see if any of these “wishes” from fans come true.