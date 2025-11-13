PlayStation 5 Biggest Selling Game Has Not Arrived Yet, Says Sony SVP

We’re not too far off from the next-generation console platforms. We know that both Sony and Microsoft have something in the works, but it’s not quite ready for a grand public unveiling yet. Still, the PlayStation 5 remains strong with Sony’s support, and that is likely to continue for a while. Even when the new consoles enter the market, support will continue for the current platforms until we start seeing a shift in games being released exclusively for the latest console.

That said, there’s still considerable life left in the PlayStation 5. In fact, Sony believes that the biggest video game for the console platform has yet to be released into the marketplace. That’s a game that they are not going to reveal, but let’s face it. This is likely Grand Theft Auto VI, a game slated for release on the PlayStation 5 later this year.

PlayStation 5 Best Selling Game Has Yet to Be Released

BBC recently had the chance to speak with Sony SVP Eric Lempel, where the topic of the PlayStation 5 came up. It’s a console that just hit its fifth anniversary, which is quite the milestone. This console had already experienced quite the journey. After all, the launch of this console was a real struggle. During the height of the pandemic, this console was launched, as markets worldwide struggled with supply issues, making the battle to obtain a unit a tough one.

Obtaining a PlayStation 5 is no problem. But don’t consider holding off quite yet, as there are no talks on the PlayStation 6. Instead, there’s quite a bit of life left, and the biggest-selling title hasn’t been released. That mysterious title is being kept under wraps from Eric, as he wasn’t keen on saying which game that was.

Of course, the biggest game coming out next year across both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 is Grand Theft Auto VI. That’s likely the game being referenced here, as expectations for the title to smash records are through the roof. This title has so much hype and anticipation behind it that we wouldn’t be surprised if the launch of the game doesn’t face any competition. Publishers do not want to release their games only to get overshadowed by GTA 6.

However, after next year, there will likely be more attention on Sony, with expectations of the next console reveal. We’ll just have to see what they have been cooking up, and hopefully, when it delivers, it’s avoiding the chaotic launch the PlayStation 5 was forced to face.