Valve Needs To Fix This Issue For Grand Theft Auto Online Players On Steam Deck And Steam Machine

Valve could actually do a lot to improve their hardware.

Videotechuk has shared an interesting take for the new Steam Machine in relation to Grand Theft Auto Online.

He said this on Twitter:

Steam box needs to be priced competitively, this thing might be a huge concern for Sony and Xbox.

Consoles have a locked ecosystem with paid online, locked frame-rates for older games with no ability to up it… the list goes on.

Hopefully Valve are sensible

The only real issue Valve need to address that games like GTA Online won’t work on this due to the anti-cheat issue on Linux. I’m not sure if that’s something that’s fixable though.

Is Videotechuk Cooking?

With all due respect to videotechuk, who is a credible source for rumors related to Rockstar’s games, we don’t agree with everything he said here.

For example, Valve has a huge challenge when it comes to hardware that they may have not yet addressed. Sales of the Steam Deck were impeded at launch because they didn’t build an adequate distribution system to spread it around.

Valve did take the past two years to build that network. But it’s clear that they’re far from capable of building and selling their hardware as well as Sony and Nintendo.

We suspect they may not even be able to compete on that end against the other mini-PC manufacturers now, such as ASUS, Minisforum and GMKTec. But we think he has one good point here we agree with.

Should Valve Change SteamOS To Get More Online Games?

The change videotechuk is suggesting would apply to not just the Steam Machine, but to the Steam Decks that are out in the market now.

And that is to make it so that more anti-cheat solutions work on SteamOS. Now, some fans may think this is just about using Proton to run Windows programs on Linux, but it’s more complicated than that.

As explained by WindowsCentral, some anti-cheat systems already work on SteamOS. The ones that don’t work are kernel level anti-cheats.

Without getting too technical, kernel level anti-cheat systems are programmed for Windows in such a way that they have to be changed completely for Linux.

So far, none of the anti-cheat companies have done this work. If Valve wanted to, they could put the effort in to work with these companies to make it happen.

At least, that’s the theory. But until that happens, only Grand Theft Auto V – and not Grand Theft Auto Online, much less GTA RP – will be playable on Steam Deck and Steam Machine.