Rumor: Is Half-Life 3 The Game That Will Outhype Grand Theft Auto 6?

Take-Two might have been smart to save their marketing money until Valve has their moment.

We may have gotten the most unexpected update to the game that could outhype Grand Theft Auto 6.

As posted on ResetERA by user SweetNicole, Valve’s Steam page shows it has two games now in development. One of those games is a title we already know about, Deadlock.

The other game is both unannounced and unlisted, and just happened to show up in the game data. Because there are so many other rumors about it already, fans are already guessing that it could be the long-awaited Half-Life 3.

What Does Shpeshal Nick Say?

Yesterday, we reported on the Shpeshal Nick’s rumor that something was about to be announced next week, not this week, that could outhype Grand Theft Auto 6

Someone did ask Nick today if Valve’s new hardware announcements is what he was referring to. He replied:

Technically no.

As usual, Nick doesn’t show his full hand. But it certainly sounds like he wants fans to think if it could be, like a lot of fans are hoping, is Half-Life 3.

Is Half-Life 3 Coming Just To Support Steam’s New Hardware?

So it seems, it would make sense if Valve was preparing Half-Life 3 to release in time as a selling point for the new Steam Machine, or even Steam Frame.

For what it’s worth, fans did think about it. For now, there is no reason to believe that Half-Life 3, like Half-Life Alyx, will be a VR only game.

To meet expectations of modern games, we don’t think Half-Life 3 will be running natively on the Steam Frame. We do think it will be programmed for Steam Deck, optimized for Steam Machine, and can then be streamed on Steam Frame.

Will Half-Life 3 Really Hurt Grand Theft Auto 6?

Let’s lay out a scenario. Say all the parts of these rumors everyone wants to believe is true.

Let’s say Half-Life 3 is the launch game for the Steam Machine. Obviously, a lot of fans will get the mini-PC if Valve advertises it with the game.

We’ll also be overly optimistic for Valve. Let’s assume they can make and sell as much Steam Machines as they wanted at launch, maybe even at Switch 2 levels.

Since Valve said Steam Machine will launch early 2026, it probably won’t hurt Grand Theft Auto 6. If Valve’s title does take away the hype from Rockstar’s title, it won’t be a problem after Valve’s game and system releases.

Rockstar would have also been prudent to hold back marketing Grand Theft Auto 6. It simply makes sense for Take-Two to save their money until after Valve gets their moment in 2026.