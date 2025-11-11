Will Rockstar Ever Allow GTA+ Subscribers To Use The Same Account Across PCs and Consoles?

We can think of one reason why Rockstar should reverse course on this.

PLTytus has shared his doubts and fears about GTA+. Specifically, for PC.

He shared his concerns on Twitter:

I wonder about future of GTA+ subscription for PC, given the fact #GTAVI is not coming to PC day one (yeah, R* is still back in the early 2000).

I have GTA+ on PC, so I don’t have benefits on PS5 – so I will have to double pay for GTA+ to have bonuses on PC-GTA5 and PS5-GTA6….

Do Gamers Have To Double Dip Other Subscription Services?

PLTytus raised an interesting enough concern that it made us wonder: how do other video game companies handle their subscription services across multiple platforms? Sadly, you may not like the answers we found.

For example, we found this on the EA Play FAQ:

Please note, while EA Play is available on multiple platforms, your membership is tied to the platform you joined on. For example, if you joined on PlayStation®, your Play List, member discount, and all other benefits will only be available there.

Subsequently, Ubisoft has a more complicated setup that favors Xbox gamers instead of PlayStation gamers. They offer an Ubisoft+ Premium subscription that you can use across Windows, Xbox, and even Amazon Luna.

In contrast, Ubisoft offers a different Ubisoft+ Classics subscription on PC, and on PlayStation. And the PC and PlayStation subscriptions are separate and cannot be linked together. At least, you can get Ubisoft+ Classics as part of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Is There A Reason Rockstar Should Handle GTA+ Differently?

As disappointing as this may be, Rockstar would just be following the industry standard if they treated their GTA+ subscriptions on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox as completely separate. But maybe there is a motivation for them to break from that standard.

Since Rockstar is now serious about incorporating GTA RP, they could be bringing GTA RP to consoles in the future. These new experiences could keep players in Grand Theft Auto Online, ultimately making Rockstar more money.

But those GTA RP players are definitely playing on PC right now. To get the Fortnite effect, Rockstar could arrange for GTA RP players to start playing on console without having to pay more.

Whether that GTA RP server will come in the form of FiveM or ROME, with nopixel or new servers, those new experiences could be a huge new way for Rockstar’s fans to play. And Rockstar could get more players to adopt GTA RP if they didn’t add these kinds of barriers.

But then again, Rockstar may have found that GTA RP players are also whales who are willing to spend those big bucks on double subscriptions. It’s really hard to tell how likely or not these speculations could be when it coms to Rockstar and Take-Two.

Keep your fingers crossed that they do make it official later today.