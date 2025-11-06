GTA+ Banner Ad Removed From Grand Theft Auto 6 Page On PlayStation Store

They might have just put that ad up months too early.

The GTA+ banner ad has been removed from the PlayStation Store listing for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The banner ad first appeared in the store listing last week. It took a few days before multiple sources corroborated that this ad appeared, and that was the reason we reported it yesterday.

GameRoll shared this update earlier today:

BREAKING: Rockstar Games has just removed the GTA+ advertisement from the GTA 6 store page.

No idea why they did this to be honest. Extremely weird behaviour.

What Did Rockstar Mean By This?

Some fans expressed their confusion by saying things like Rockstar is playing with their fans. Of course, that doesn’t make sense if you think about it for a minute.

But NikTek seems to have a reasonable explanation for it. He reacted to GameRoll’s tweet with this:

I know they’re testing out those pre-orders because it may break the PS store when they go live but I can’t prove it.

On this point, we think they were already doing that in the backend. They did not intend for this to be seen by the public.

In other words, there was some mistake or oversight that led to the banner ad going public. We all know that GTA+ is coming to Grand Theft Auto 6 anyway, so this isn’t even a substantial leak.

But What If We’re Wrong?

It is true that we’re mostly pessimistic that Rockstar will be doing any marketing or offering pre-orders this far ahead of launch. But we can definitely be wrong about that.

If Take-Two is opening pre-orders, the company can make an announcement later today. They happen to have their latest financial meeting scheduled today as well.

And yes, if Take-Two is opening pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6, they would be advertising special bundles and offers as well.

So there could be a special offer for existing GTA+ subscribers for Grand Theft Auto 6, and there could be exciting possibilities there. At the low end, maybe there will be a store discount for the game at launch.

But fans would sign up to subscribe if Rockstar was offering a GTA+ exclusive launch bundle with items you won’t get anywhere else. And of course, that could be even more enticing if Rockstar builds a physical collector’s bundle with some nice swag.

If Rockstar is planning such big pre-order offers, it would make sense to launch pre-orders this early on. This way Xbox and PlayStation Stores will be spared outages if it’s closer to launch day.