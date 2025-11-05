GTA+ Appears On PlayStation 5 Store For Grand Theft Auto 6

This does raise an uncomfortable question for Grand Theft Auto Online players.

Rockstar seems to have big plans with Grand Theft Auto 6.

As reported by RockstarIntel, the PlayStation 5 store listing for the game has been updated. It now includes a small banner ad for GTA+.

This was originally shared by Redditor DetectiveSea2892 the other day. Since then, it has been corroborated by other PlayStation 5 owners.

What Could GTA+ Have For Grand Theft Auto 6?

GTA+ mainly offers benefits for Grand Theft Auto Online. We’ll list these benefits below.

A monthly stipend of GTA$ 500,000

Vinewood Club membership

Vinewood Club app

Vinewood Club garage and hangar

Vehicle workshop

Downtown Cab Co. extra services

Permanent access to Gun Van map blip

Exclusive Shark Cards

One extra Lucky Wheel spin

Finally, this includes access to a library of other Rockstar games, on PC and mobile. We’ll list those games down as well.

GTA+ Subscription Game Library

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories on Android and iOS

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on Android and iOS

Red Dead Redemption on PC

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare on PC

L.A. Noire on PC

Bully on PC

Bully on Android and iOS

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition on Android and iOS

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition on Android and iOS

GTA+ subscribers can also take advantage of an additional 20 % discount if they want to buy these games as well.

This Isn’t Really A Surprise Grand Theft Auto 6 Feature

We already expected that Grand Theft Auto Online would be carrying over from Grand Theft Auto V to Grand Theft Auto 6. Subsequently, it makes sense for additional features to carry over as well.

It makes sense that Rockstar would be planning for GTA+ subscriptions to carry over across both games. But this raises a question with an answer fans may not want to hear.

When Will Rockstar Drop Grand Theft Auto Online For Grand Theft Auto V?

Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto V on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, one year after they originally released the game on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

In 2015, they ended stopped adding content for Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. They cited content storage limitations on both platforms.

Subsequently, Rockstar ended PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 support in 2021. They have also started deprecating features for Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year.

Rockstar is sure to end support for Grand Theft Auto Online on those consoles eventually. But they may decide to end online for Grand Theft Auto V itself. Players may then have to update to Grand Theft Auto 6 to keep playing.

Or, Rockstar may sell a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online. But players may still have to buy a newer version set in Leonida, because the older version set in Los Santos could be retired too.

We don’t even know if Rockstar intended to advertise GTA+ for Grand Theft Auto 6 this early. But maybe they’ll surprise us and start talking about this soon.