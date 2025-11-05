GTA+ Appears On PlayStation 5 Store For Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar seems to have big plans with Grand Theft Auto 6.
As reported by RockstarIntel, the PlayStation 5 store listing for the game has been updated. It now includes a small banner ad for GTA+.
This was originally shared by Redditor DetectiveSea2892 the other day. Since then, it has been corroborated by other PlayStation 5 owners.
What Could GTA+ Have For Grand Theft Auto 6?
GTA+ mainly offers benefits for Grand Theft Auto Online. We’ll list these benefits below.
- A monthly stipend of GTA$ 500,000
- Vinewood Club membership
- Vinewood Club app
- Vinewood Club garage and hangar
- Vehicle workshop
- Downtown Cab Co. extra services
- Permanent access to Gun Van map blip
- Exclusive Shark Cards
- One extra Lucky Wheel spin
Finally, this includes access to a library of other Rockstar games, on PC and mobile. We’ll list those games down as well.
GTA+ Subscription Game Library
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC
- Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories on Android and iOS
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars on Android and iOS
- Red Dead Redemption on PC
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare on PC
- L.A. Noire on PC
- Bully on PC
- Bully on Android and iOS
- Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition on Android and iOS
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition on Android and iOS
GTA+ subscribers can also take advantage of an additional 20 % discount if they want to buy these games as well.
This Isn’t Really A Surprise Grand Theft Auto 6 Feature
We already expected that Grand Theft Auto Online would be carrying over from Grand Theft Auto V to Grand Theft Auto 6. Subsequently, it makes sense for additional features to carry over as well.
It makes sense that Rockstar would be planning for GTA+ subscriptions to carry over across both games. But this raises a question with an answer fans may not want to hear.
When Will Rockstar Drop Grand Theft Auto Online For Grand Theft Auto V?
Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto V on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, one year after they originally released the game on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
In 2015, they ended stopped adding content for Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. They cited content storage limitations on both platforms.
Subsequently, Rockstar ended PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 support in 2021. They have also started deprecating features for Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year.
Rockstar is sure to end support for Grand Theft Auto Online on those consoles eventually. But they may decide to end online for Grand Theft Auto V itself. Players may then have to update to Grand Theft Auto 6 to keep playing.
Or, Rockstar may sell a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online. But players may still have to buy a newer version set in Leonida, because the older version set in Los Santos could be retired too.
We don’t even know if Rockstar intended to advertise GTA+ for Grand Theft Auto 6 this early. But maybe they’ll surprise us and start talking about this soon.