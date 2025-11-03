GTA 5 Lester Crest Agrees GTA 6 Should Cost $100

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for Rockstar Games to bring out the next major installment to the beloved franchise. Fortunately, we know it’s in the works, and we should finally have our hands on GTA 6 next year. Still, there’s a lot we don’t know about this new game installment. One of the biggest questions fans have been debating online is how much this game will cost.

We saw a couple of notable price jumps for new AAA games with this latest-generation console platform lineup. Most of us were accustomed to paying $60 for a new AAA game, which has since increased to $70 in this generation. However, that wasn’t enough for some developers, as we started to see a slight shift to $80. So, when we have a behemoth of a game coming out, such as Grand Theft Auto VI, what could we be paying to enjoy that installment?

GTA 5 Actor Agrees $100 Sounds Right For GTA 6

While we will see debates ongoing until the official price point is unveiled, some notable individuals are chiming in on the discussion. One of them is an actor who stepped into the role of Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto V. After a decade had passed since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, Jay Klaitz talks about GTA 6 with The Escapist. During their conversation, the question was asked about Jay’s thoughts on Grand Theft Auto VI coming into the marketplace at $100.

I mean, GTA V was so heavy on the mocap. I assume that GTA VI will be the same way, and these games take so long to make. Years and years and years. It’s not like they’ve just been hanging out, chilling and then just started doing the work last year. They finished GTA V and then started on GTA VI more or less immediately thereafter. This shit takes forever and as we saw with GTA V the game will come out and there will be other versions, there will be downloadable content, it will be online. You’re almost buying multiple games when you buy the one. I would also like to see it made more accessible to more fans so I get that side of the argument too to make it affordable for folks. That’s cool too. Maybe there’s like a way to split the difference, but I share the sentiment that this game warrants that price tag. Yeah, I get that.

According to Jay, he agrees that the game could go for $100. In his view, these games take a massive amount of time and resources to pull off. There are years of work that go into every aspect of the game, that’s beyond just mocap and vocals that he was used for GTA 5. Furthermore, Jay points out that you’re essentially buying multiple games, as they also have an online component that is constantly updated.

Of course, there’s also the hope that the game will be released and affordable for more consumers to pick up a copy. That said, if there were a game to warrant a $100 price tag, it’s GTA 6. Now, of course, we’ll just have to wait and see when the game is marketed again. That’s another big question on fans’ minds, as we still don’t know when Rockstar Games will showcase the third trailer for GTA 6. Perhaps when the next trailer emerges online, it’ll come with confirmation on how much a copy will cost us.