Gamer Made A Full-On, Working, GTA 4 Police Car

Let’s talk about how far some fans go to recreate things from their favorite properties. Now, the easiest thing to talk about, more or less, is cosplay. After all, that’s the act of recreating outfits, and even things like weapons, so that a person can look like their favorite characters. It can be as simple or as complex as you make it, and that’s part of the fun. However, there are those who go to extreme lengths to try and “recreate their favorite things from media,” and today, we’re going to show you one example that GTA 4 provided.

For those who don’t recall, GTA 4 was a huge game when it was announced and released. It took us to Liberty City, and gave fans another memorable experience from Rockstar Games, both in its main campaign, and its two unique DLC stories. Anyway, one fan decided that they wanted to do something special by buying a Crown Vic model car, and recreating a Liberty City cop car, lights and all.

Now, when they first found the car, it was naturally not in the best of shape, so they had to do some fixing just to get it to run. Then, they had to figure out how to put on the cop lights, the decals, and make it look exactly like the model that Rockstar used in the game. When they were done, it looked like this:

Nvm its taking forever to get the dvd to work, have this for now of the NYPD interaction. https://t.co/S3oSNBDq8H pic.twitter.com/8aArMgrSAB — Mellz (@ElectronixPurge) October 28, 2025

Now, if you’re thinking, “How is that legal?” there are reasons for that. First, it’s technically not illegal to have cop lights on your car, so long as you don’t use them in an illegal manner. And if you look at the car doors, you’ll see a “Not In Service” magnet that makes it clear that this isn’t a police vehicle that can help you.

Oh, but the one known as Mellz took it one step further. They decided to take this “recreation” to New York City itself, which inspired Liberty City, and not only did it get a lot of attention from fans of the game, but they also got the admiration of certain officers who recognized the ride:

So, yeah, that’s not something you see every day! We absolutely admire the dedication that this person had to making this Liberty City ride, and it might serve as an inspiration for others to try and create their own “passion projects” from their favorite video games.

Do try and have a plan, though, before doing something on this scale, okay?