Red Dead Online Fear Of The Dark Featured Series Is Now Live

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge hit when Rockstar Games dropped it into the marketplace. Years later, and we’re all still enjoying this title. However, the game’s online multiplayer component is still supported. We might not have received any single-player campaign DLC to keep us going in the gritty wild west, but there are a few reasons to jump on Red Dead Online.

Just like a bunch of other games in the marketplace being supported right now, there’s a focus on the Halloween season. Spooky content is hitting some of our favorite games as we’re just days away from the big event. So if you’re enjoying Red Dead Online still, don’t forget to partake in the new Fear of the Dark featured series.

Red Dead Online Fear of the Dark Featured Series

Jump into a fright-filled Red Dead Online Featured Series this week for 2X RDO$ and XP.



Plus, get 3X Rewards in All Hallows’ Call to Arms, Moonshine bonuses, Halloween Pass 2 rewards, and more through November 3: https://t.co/d6NYSlz844 pic.twitter.com/A3xipSeii4 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 28, 2025

Heading into October, we were expecting some spooky content to hit the virtual wild west. Fortunately, Rockstar Games delivered on a few things, including a weekly-focused featured series. The developers have even taken to their X account and reminded players that the last featured series for the Halloween season is now live. Players can embark on a special Fear of the Dark PvP game mode.

For those unaware, this special mode supports a total of eight players, with two becoming Night Stalkers and the others stepping into the role of Hunters. Night Stalkers are powerful, with their powers tied to skull masks scattered around the grounds. Hunters will have an uphill battle against these players, but can greatly turn the tide in their favor by finding and destroying these masks. By doing so, the Night Stalkers will become weaker while the Hunters’ weapons will become buffed.

Night Stalkers will win the game if they either manage to kill off the Hunters or survive the entire round. Meanwhile, Hunters can win the game if they successfully kill the two Night Stalkers. Players can currently enjoy Fear of the Dark until November 3, 2025. By playing this featured series, you’ll get 2X RDO$ and XP.

In other news related to Red Dead Redemption 2, players are still waiting for a new port announcement. The game has yet to receive an enhanced edition for the latest consoles. Likewise, at this point, some players feel this might not happen anytime soon as we quickly approach 2026, a year that will be heavily focused on GTA 6.