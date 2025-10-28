2K Games Are Shutting Down Two Game Servers This Week

It’s inevitable for a lot of games. Eventually, the plug has to be pulled, and those once new and player-heavy titles are lost for good. There’s not much you can do at that point. Once the servers are closed, you’ll lose access to enjoy these games online. In some cases, you lose access to play the games in general. So it’s always nice to know just when some of these games might come to an end. Today, we’re getting a reminder that 2K Games is getting ready to pull the plug on two game servers this week.

Now, there are a few reasons that a developer will shut down a game server. It mainly boils down to costs. For some games, it doesn’t make financial sense to continue supporting them if there aren’t enough players to keep them going. Otherwise, support could be a factor, as there’s just not enough bandwidth to keep the game going. Whatever the case might be for some developers, we all wouldn’t mind a heads up on when the game will be winding down.

2K Games Shutting Down Two Games This Week

Fortunately, the two games that 2K Games is shutting down this week are not heavy hitters, as we’re finding out through Comicbook.com. These games were not even available to purchase on digital storefronts for the past year. So this was planned well in advance. But the two games that will see their servers come to an end are The Golf Club 2019 and PGA Tour 2K21.

These two games will officially see their servers come to an end on October 30, 2025. With both games dated, we’re not expecting much activity on either title on the day their servers are executed. Still, if you are playing these games, now is the time to make the jump to a newer installment.

For instance, earlier this year, we saw PGA Tour 2K25 release into the marketplace. We even have a crossover event coming out tomorrow for that game with Borderlands 4, which you can read more about right here. But again, for now, if you’re playing either The Golf Club 2019 or PGA Tour 2K21, enjoy these last few days to get some online matches going.