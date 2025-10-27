The Entire BioShock Franchise Has Been Discounted On Nintendo

It’s hard not to love the BioShock franchise. This was such a beloved franchise when it first hit the marketplace, and so far, we have three installments to enjoy at our leisure. That said, if you have yet to dabble in these games, there’s a new sale going on. Specifically, there’s a sale available for the complete franchise on Nintendo.

We get it. Video games are not cheap by any means. For a new AAA release, you’re now digging into your pockets for upwards of $80. Likewise, with upcoming games like Grand Theft Auto VI, players are starting to speculate that we might soon have to pay upwards of $100 for them. While none of us are hopeful that it’s the case, it’s sometimes best to hold off on some pick-ups until they are featured in a new sale.

BioShock Games Are Now Discounted On Nintendo

Fortunately, most games will drop in price over time. So even if these BioShock games were not on sale, they are far from what they would have initially cost you. That said, there is a notable sale going on through the official Nintendo store that will see the games drastically discounted. You can pick up the whole series for less than the price of one of these games at full cost.

If you head over to the official Nintendo sales page, you’ll find that BioShock Remastered will cost you $7.99. Likewise, its sequel, BioShock 2 Remastered, is even less at $4.99. Furthermore, the latest entry to the series, BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, will run you just $3.99. When not on sale, you’ll typically find these games at $19.99. Fortunately, the sale is going on for the next two weeks, so you have time to pick up these games.

Meanwhile, in other news for BioShock, we know that the next game is in development. Recently, Cloud Chamber saw Rod Fergusson step back into the IP and help bring this installment through the finish line. Furthermore, a movie adaptation is in the works, and we recently learned that it will be based on the first game.