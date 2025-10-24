Rockstar Games Insider Showcases Scrapped Agent Screenshots

Not every game project that goes into production sees the light of day. Some games are eventually scrapped. It’s more common to see games killed off without ever receiving an official public announcement. Still, it’s always a bummer to find a game project that was eventually dropped after fans started to get excited for the upcoming release. One of those games fans had been waiting on for several years at this point was Rockstar Games Agent.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this game slipped your mind. Agent was a title that was initially supposed to come out back during the days of the PlayStation 3. Despite Rockstar Games working on the project seemingly consistently for several years, it would eventually be killed off. Years later, fans finally received a better look at the game through a Grand Theft Auto V source leak.

Rockstar Games Agent Screenshots Resurface Online

In the 2023 GTA 5 source leak, a number of documents were included.

One was about the design of the games seabed, and in it there was a lot of screenshots from Rockstar's scrapped game "Agent" (codenamed jimmy) as references or for reusing assets from it. pic.twitter.com/CGsFK2mlkA — Lucas7yoshi_RS – Lucas7yoshi, but rockstar (@Lucas7yoshi_RS) October 23, 2025

Lucas7yoshi_RS on X showcases content focused on Rockstar Games, and they have quite a following. However, despite the news not being new, the insider wanted to showcase Agent again, as it had some screenshots that didn’t quite get much attention when they initially surfaced online. It’s not surprising, as the GTA 5 source leak likely overshadowed these screenshots.

Regardless, the insider noted that they believe these are screenshots from a build of Agent from Rockstar Games rather than being assets. The title also looked similar to Grand Theft Auto IV, something Lucas7yoshi_RS noted was also true of Grand Theft Auto V early in development.

That said, you can see the screenshots from the X post embedded above. It’s just a small tease of what the developers were working on, and who knows if we’ll learn more about this project in the coming years. For those completely unaware of Agent, as mentioned, it was initially intended to be an exclusive PlayStation 3 game when it was first teased to the public at E3 2007.

Overall, Agent was designed as a stealth-action game set during the Cold War. Beyond that, we didn’t know much more about the project. However, it seems that most of the developers working on the game were eventually pulled off it to help bring Grand Theft Auto V to market. Since then, the trademark has been abandoned, and we know Rockstar Games is hard at work trying to get Grand Theft Auto VI into the marketplace on May 26, 2026.