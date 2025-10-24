Gearbox Recommends Nvidia Geforce Update To Borderlands 4 PC Players

Gearbox reminded Nvidia PC gamers to upgrade to the latest patch for Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 Bulletin noted this news, which comes from the latest patch notes. The patch says this:

To all PC players with NVIDIA GeForce hardware: We highly encourage you to update to the latest drivers 581.57 that were released on Tuesday, October 14, as NVIDIA has addressed a number of GPU crashes.

Please restart your game to ensure the update goes through and prevent connection errors in matchmaking.

What Does Nvidia Say?

Nvidia’s patch notes for driver 581.57 listed the game under Fixed Application Bugs. The notes says this:

Borderlands 4 corruption and stability issues [5497338]

This patch also added DLSS 4 support for upcoming games ARC Raiders, Pax Dei, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. This update was clearly not just for Borderlands 4, so it was imperative for Nvidia GPU users to make this update.

It will be close to two weeks since driver update 581.57. We may take it for granted but modern games will of course have telemetry data so that Gearbox and Take-Two themselves monitor how their games perform on their users’ PCs.

That data may be overwhelming, especially since Borderlands 4 broke franchise sales records. But we have to assume that Gearbox noticed that a lot of their players didn’t get the Nvidia driver update for their Nvidia GPUs.

And this update seems to have been necessary to root out the performance issues that the game had since its launch. While gamers are a finicky bunch, some of them may not have realized they are still experiencing issues because they didn’t do those updates yet.

It’s clearly imperative for Gearbox to get the game at a graphics and performance quality that befits the game’s reputation and sales. But there’s an imperative for Nvidia to get the game working well on their end too.

What Gearbox And Nvidia Needs To Do For The Switch 2 Version

Gearbox’s indefinite delay of Borderlands 4 for the Switch 2 is understandable. Everyone had issues with the game, regardless of what platform it was on. Gearbox had to make everyone who already bought the game happy.

They also had to make sure they would have all those issues clamped down for a smoother launch on the Switch 2. But on top of that, Randy Pitchford made the promise that they would bring cross-save and cross-progression to the game. That should make a selling point for their hardcore fans to double dip on the Switch 2.

But that would also mean a lot of work to get everything working properly, especially on Switch 2 since it hasn’t even launched yet. Nvidia will have to get out their parlor bag of tricks, the same tricks we have seen on Cyberpunk 2077 and Star Wars Outlaws, to make sure Borderlands 4 and Nintendo fans are happy.