Grand Theft Auto V Just Got A New Patch For PlayStation 5 – And Only On PlayStation 5

Rockstar has made a mysterious little update today.

Tez2 made the official announcement a few hours ago:

A new #GTAV patch is live on PS5.

Patch notes soon.

When asked if a patch also went live on Xbox, Tez2 replied:

Just a patch for PS5, likely to patch some glitches.

Why Only For PlayStation?

Tez gave his opinion, and there could be some other reasons that PlayStation got an exclusive patch.

It could be the flip side of fixing glitches. Rockstar could have gone back in and made improvements exclusive to the PlayStation.

The PlayStation 5 Pro in particular still had some potential that Rockstar has yet to explore. It may have been the smart call to take their time to study PSSR and the Pro’s other features before they published their patch.

They could also be launching features intended for all platforms on the PlayStation 5 first. And this is not exactly about favoring Sony’s platform, but servicing the biggest player base that they have.

And this would particularly make sense if Rockstar was adding something to Grand Theft Auto Online in particular. Of course, that should raise speculation if this could be related to the upcoming Mansions update.

Is This Related To Mansions?

Based on earlier datamining, we should not be expecting Mansions to be coming up quite yet. But this patch could be preparing the game for that Mansions update coming down the line.

We just reported on rumors about the Mansions DLC earlier this week. This update could actually add the rumored Mr. Faber Work missions that are related to Mansions.

The rumor goes that if you successfully accomplish these additional missions, you will earn a discount for any mansions you want made down the line.

Is This Related To FiveM Or Nopixel?

The other possibility, as wild as it may seem, is it could be a precursor to adding GTA RP support to the PlayStation 5. Rockstar could be launching FiveM support on PlayStation 5, and it could then arrive to Xbox Series X|S later.

And if FiveM is coming, Rockstar could also be adding specific role playing servers. Since Nopixel is working with Rockstar directly, could Nopixel 5 be coming to Grand Theft Auto V soon?

These servers may be coming comparatively late to Grand Theft Auto V. And it may not entirely make sense with Grand Theft Auto 6 coming down the line.

But all this work could also all be a precursor to adding GTA RP to Grand Theft Auto 6 sometime after that game’s launch. And they may wait until when the game comes to PC as well.

But with all of that, we’ll just have to wait for the patch notes, and for dataminers like Tez2 to see if there’s anything more we can learn from this patch.