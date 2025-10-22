Game Informer’s Next Feature Is Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, Not Grand Theft Auto 6

It looks like Rockstar fans are going to have to learn to be patient about the Grand Theft Auto 6 hype train getting delayed.

Two weeks ago, GameRoll shared his rumor/speculation that Game Informer’s next feature would be on Grand Theft Auto 6.

GameRoll did say at the time that ‘it could mean absolutely nothing’, but he put together some hints that made him believe that Game Informer was going back to talk Rockstar again.

Why People Were Looking Forward To Game Informer

As many fans know, Game Informer is one of the great video game magazines in the industry’s short history, up there with EGM and Nintendo Power.

Game Informer was originally launched by game store FuncoLand in 1991 to help get gamers into their stores and playing games. In 2000, Barned & Noble bought out several game retailers, including FuncoLand, to launch their big game store brand, GameStop.

GameStop’s reputation and support allowed Game Informer to continue publication for decades, even after its peers bowed out. From 2019 to 2024, however, the magazine faced several setbacks, including departures of staff and cuts in distribution.

GameStop abruptly and officially shut down Game Informer in August 2, 2024. Thankfully, this story has a happy ending, as the magazine relaunched earlier this year with the help of developer Gunzilla Games.

Game Informer even went back to print. And this huge return made fans hopeful that they would recreate some classic Game Informer memories.

And we know what Rockstar fans were thinking about too. Grand Theft Auto V was Game Informer’s cover feature all the way back in November 2012. It would actually be fitting if Game Informer ran this feature back over a decade later.

But that’s not what happened.

Game Informer Ends The Rumor

Yesterday, Game Informer shared this teaser:

Join us today at 11 a.m. CT as we reveal the next game gracing the cover of Game Informer magazine! We’re incredibly excited as it’s a game in a series that’s never been featured on our cover before.

What do you think it could be? Tune in at 11 a.m. CT here:

Obviously, since we just showed you their Grand Theft Auto V feature, we should have already known that they wouldn’t be covering Grand Theft Auto this time.

But today, they ended all the rumors and speculation with this reveal:

COVER REVEAL: For the first time in Game Informer history, a Dragon Quest game is gracing our cover!

We went to Tokyo to play Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, interview the team behind it, and dive deep into the history of this prolific RPG franchise. Subscribe today!

And this should be a sobering reminder that there are other big games than the ones Rockstar makes.

To be fair to Game Informer as well, there’s definitely a lot of interest in this comeback of one of Japan’s most beloved RPGs.

Game Informer could still do a Grand Theft Auto 6 feature in the future. But we should probably be expecting it around May 2026.