NBA 2K26 Players Blast Season 2 Pro Pass

If there’s one word to sum up the relationship between certain video game developers and publishers and the games that buy/support their products, it’s “disconnect.” At one point in time, every developer knew that the best way to win fans over was through quality. Sure, not every game was a hit, but you could tell when certain games weren’t “up to snuff.” Now, there are developers/publishers who think they can just put out ANY kind of content and fans will want to get it. Except that’s not true in the slightest, and NBA 2K26 can prove that in a specific way.

Yesterday evening, 2K Sports unveiled several things about Season 2 for NBA 2K26, and that included the Pro Pass that players can get to earn both “automatic rewards” and ones that they earn throughout the season. You can check out the free rewards below:

There’s no better way to kick off Season 2 than with the Season 2 Pro Pass. Start strong with 💎 Diamond J.R. Smith, a Season 2 Pro Pass Pack, and more automatic rewards!



Plus, you’ll have access to 40 additional rewards throughout the season, including Level 40 ☄️ Pink Diamond… pic.twitter.com/2tbxcBebzp — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) October 16, 2025

Doesn’t exactly look impressive, now, does it? Don’t worry, you’re not alone in feeling that way. In the comments section, gamers went off on what the dev team is doing, and we don’t blame them for feeling the way they do:

“There is a better way. It’s called uninstalling the game since you clearly don’t respect the players one bit, only the people who give you thousands of dollars for packs.”

I’m pretty sure a better way would be with a good locker code and maybe some objectives for an actual player but hey, you don’t give a f*ck about your community anyway so keep doing what you’re doing.”

And lest you think that this is only a “small set of posters” saying this, you’re wrong. The comments were indeed numerous, and some called this content some of the worst in series history:

“this content is sooooo bad. This will probably be remembered as one of the worst seasons in 2K myteam history.”

“This is not the game we bought or paid for and the BBB will love the fact that you put out a product that people paid for then completely changed it. I have video proof of how yall changed the gameplay to fuel pack buying. So does alot more people. IT ONLY TAKE 1000 SIGS 4 A CA.”

So, yeah, gamers are not happy one bit! Sadly, this is what is fueling the disconnect between the two sides, as the developers/publishers are only seeking money, while fans are struggling to enjoy games that they KNOW should be good, but are being held back by greed.