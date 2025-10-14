NBA 2K26 Getting New Patch

Sports games are an interesting genre to try to adjust, gameplay-wise. After all, the point of the game is to be as realistic as possible, with recent titles even going so far as to try and match how the players in-game are doing relative to how their real-life counterparts are doing. It’s obviously tough, as each player is different, has greater strengths and weaknesses, and yet, you still need to make things fair for the players themselves. NBA 2K26 has had some issues with its gameplay since launch, and fans have been very vocal about it online. A new patch, 2.0, is set to fix some of these woes.

You can see the breakdown of the patch below, and some of the adjustments that are being made will indeed be welcome. For example, there were some “coverage issues” that led to shots being contested even though there was no one really trying to block the shot. Also, the fadeaway jump shot was apparently one of the easiest shots to make, and fans called that out, rightfully, and so, it’s been adjusted to be much harder. Even the ball physics itself has been adjusted so that it’ll act more realistically when colliding with other players on the court. Here’s the breakdown:

Looking forward to upcoming update! pic.twitter.com/zFoWX3wjEm — Ronnie 2K 2K26 (@Ronnie2K) October 14, 2025

So, the question is, “Will gamers be satisfied with this patch?” In a word…”Eh?”

In the comments of the post above, many made their voices heard as to what they felt about the game and its patch notes. For example, some noted that lay-ups in NBA 2K26 still needed to be adjusted for the better.

Others felt they went too far in one direction, and not enough in the other:

“Feels like this should be a lot stricter, making shooting a bunch harder. Also why are we making alley oops easy again? This was a tiny skill gap you added, which was great, is the goal to have scoring so easy that people don’t need to try?”

Many piggybacked off that last sentence, with one stating:

“So instead of just buffing contests u make it so tempo shots pause mid jump and button shots so it’s impossible to tempo at all. And now instead of being able to iso with fades everyone will now sit behind a screen and quick stop. thanks for rewarding everyone who can’t play d.”

Obviously, not everyone was going to be happy with this patch, regardless, but it’ll be interesting to see the community feedback for this patch and the game itself, going forward.