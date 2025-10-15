GTA 6 Fans Still Can’t Believe Rockstar Games’ Visual Upgrades

Rockstar Games is working hard to deliver its next major game into the marketplace. We know that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming our way in May of 2026. Likewise, we see this game will completely shatter records with the amount of hype and anticipation built up around it so far. That said, while we don’t have many marketing materials for the game, GTA 6 fans are still impressed with the visuals.

We always expected this game to look good. That’s especially true after the work Rockstar Games put into the detailed world of Red Dead Redemption 2. The last major game release from Rockstar Games is stunning and holds up incredibly well today. However, you might find it interesting to look at how the visuals improved from the days of Grand Theft Auto V to the marketing materials of GTA 6.

GTA 6 Visuals Are Impressive

Graphical differences between GTA 6, RDR2, and GTA!



This comparison proves GTA 6 is way more advanced than most people realize…👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ThyjHA03ux — Before GTA 6 (@Urban_GTA_6) October 14, 2025

One fan on X decided to give us a look at the visual improvements Rockstar Games has made. Using scenes of various holdups, we get a look at where Grand Theft Auto V started, how Red Dead Redemption 2 improved the visuals, and ultimately, where Grand Theft Auto VI stands today.

Fans are pretty pleased with how the game is shaping up so far. We imagine the title could look even better. That’s something we’re all waiting on as Rockstar Games is being very tight-lipped with this title. They know there’s already a massive amount of hype and anticipation. So if they wanted, Rockstar Games could just hold off on marketing materials until the game is ready to launch into the marketplace.

Of course, fans are hopeful that it won’t be the case. But for now, all we can do is speculate as to what the game might feature. For instance, fans have wondered how the day and night cycles work. Likewise, we’re also wondering if there will be an update to the typical weapon wheel for this installment.

At any rate, we’ll just have to practice some patience. Hopefully, we’ll see a third trailer sooner rather than later. Likewise, hopefully, when that trailer comes, it doesn’t include another delay update pushing the game further back.