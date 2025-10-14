Borderlands 4 Players Debate Whether Game’s Drop Rates Are Good

While it’s fair to say that Gearbox Software has done well over the years, making the “best looter shooter” out there, as Randy Pitchford is more than happy to note, that doesn’t mean that everything involved with the looting is perfect. Throughout their franchise, they’ve had to tweak things from game to game to try and ensure that things were both balanced and fans weren’t endlessly grinding to try and get the best weapons. That policy continued in Borderlands 4, and unsurprisingly, it’s something that fans are talking about a lot in places like Twitter. Just as important, they don’t exactly agree with how well it’s going.

It all started with one post that showed some drop stats, and they were pretty low, prompting the response:

“Listen, I know this isn’t yet a full sample size but you can see it taking shape… This is NOT what fans were asking for with drops after Borderlands 3. You did great with reducing world drops, but why reduce dedicated drops so low?”

That post got quoted, and someone disagreed with their assessment, saying:

“It’s what I asked for. Comparing killing a BL4 boss to a terra kill in bl2 feels disingenuous. Even with a modest build in BL4 the flow of time to kill, look at loot, wash rinse repeat is way faster with drastically less session friction than a kill of Terra in BL2”

The original poster fired back and noted that it isn’t about time, it’s about the likelihood of getting dedicated drops, and stated they’re the same as random drops in the overworld, which are low. Others backed this poster up with their own experiences:

“I had to farm Origo 3 f*cking hours for a classmod which is his dedicated drop btw. I only got one other legendary and that was a legendary classmod for a different character. You can like that all you want, but most people dont wanna do that. 10% in BL2 was perfect…”

And others acknowledged both sides of the argument:

“It is faster, but dedicated drops shouldn’t be THAT rare. It’s just not fun. Spending hours and hours farming the same boss over and over and not getting a single dedicated drop you’re looking for feels terrible. Happens way too often on BL4.”

So, clearly Borderlands 4 has some serious issues beyond the bugs and glitches that have been plaguing it since launch. These fixes could come in a future update, so you’ll want to stay tuned.