Borderlands 4 Fan Records Drop Rate After 3K Kills

Borderlands 4 is still a new release. The game came out just last month, so there are plenty of players still getting into the campaign. That said, those dedicated hardcore fans have been plugging away at different builds and strategies. One player even went out of their way to provide us with a guideline on their current experience with drop rates.

After all, Borderlands 4 is all about the loot. This franchise thrives on players seeking out better gear and weapons. That’s also being complemented with updates that add new gear for players. So, knowing how long it might take to farm a particular item is helpful. We just don’t get that kind of information officially.

Borderlands 4 Players’ Highlights Drop Rates

Taking to Reddit, players are sharing tips and builds for the game regularly. However, one player showcased data they took after going through 3K kills. This is dedicated to everything outside of the obvious, like weekly encore bosses. That’s because those particular bosses drastically changed their drop rates.

With that said, after going through countless hours and recording data, the Reddit user, ForeignLettuce977, found that the dedicated drop rate for any individual item is about 5%, while the world drop rate is 4%. After the discovery, fans wanted Borderlands 4 developers to follow the path of Borderlands 2, which would see the drop rates increase to about 10%.

Now, that’s not to say it will happen, but that left fans disappointed with how low the drop rates are turning out to be. Of course, we just saw Randy Pitchford talk about the loot aspect of the game. In his eyes, this is a gratifying loop for players when it comes to seeking out gear and deciding whether it’s worth switching to for their build.

In the same statement, Randy noted that Borderlands doesn’t have much good competition. But now that fans are starting to see the drop rates are only 5%, it’ll be interesting to see if this might discourage some players from keeping up with the game. If that’s not the case for you, then get ready because next week we’re getting a special Halloween event heading to the game.