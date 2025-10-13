Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Port Could Match Last-Gen Performance

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit from the folks over at Rockstar Games. Since the launch of the game, fans have continued to praise the title for its visuals, gameplay, and storyline. However, it hasn’t seen a new release quite yet to make it a game worth picking up and playing with the latest-generation console hardware.

That has more than a few fans frustrated, as they have been pleading for Rockstar Games to bring this game back out. It’s a title that could greatly benefit from the new hardware, and on top of that, we imagine it would be an easy sell. There’s money to be made here, but so far, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm anything is in the works when it comes to this particular game installment.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Port Could Be Big

Despite no official confirmation, rumors continue to swirl online about what could be coming our way. Digital Foundry recently talked about this very rumor in their latest podcast episode release. Now, these folks are incredibly detailed in performance and hardware. So getting some insight from them could provide a reasonable expectation of what might be coming and when, if this game releases.

For starters, they did mention the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It’s possible we’ll see the game not only perform better with 60 FPS but also experience notable jumps in visuals. However, the game already looks incredible. Expectations are that if we get a Nintendo Switch 2 release, it’ll be more like the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Now that alone could make it the best-looking game right now on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, as Digital Foundry noted, there’s an interesting obstacle the developers would have to deal with, and that’s the size. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a giant game, requiring over 100 GB of storage on consoles.

That would make it a tough job to reduce its size for a physical release. Even if the devs go with internal storage, that’s going to take up a lot of space. So, perhaps the developers working on this port will have to work on compression in hopes of getting the game size something more manageable. It’s all a guessing game as we wait and see if a port announcement comes out.