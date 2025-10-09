Grand Theft Auto Online’s Halloween 2025 Continues With UFO Sightings

The easiest way to make GTA $ is back.

Rockstar is continuing this year’s Halloween celebrations with some unsolved mysteries – that could make you some nice cash.

As shared by GTA Series Videos, this is the GTA Online event from October 9 to 15:

Mysterious UFOs fill the skies as the Halloween Haunts event continues.

Log in to claim the Yellow Vintage Witch Mask, earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Taxi Work, and complete three fares to get the Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask plus GTA$200,000.

GTA+ Members receive stacked bonuses on Judgement Day and Document Forgery Sell Missions, including Biker Business Stock and Nightclub Goods, plus 2X GTA$ and RP in the Halloween-themed Community Series.

As confirmed by PLTytus, UFO sightseeing starts this October 14. You can see when it starts for your timezone here.

What Are Grand Theft Auto Online’s UFOs?

Well, if you’re reading this, you probably know what UFOs are. While some experts identify some UFO sightings back to antiquity, the UFO craze started during and after WWII.

Los Santos isn’t exactly the right place for UFO sightings. UFOs are most commonly associated with Nevada, the inspiration for Rockstar’s San Andreas.

This UFO Stuff Should Be In San Andreas

In particular, there have been conspiracy theories for years that the US government have been holding aliens and UFOs in their base in Area 51.

Rockstar recreated this location and the conspiracy theory around it in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. In the game CJ can enter a mission where he infiltrates the base to acquire the ‘black project.’

Of course, since the game was released in 2004, Rockstar renamed it to Area 69. Area 69 is mentioned in Grand Theft Auto Online but you can’t actually go there of course.

The Really Flimsy Excuse To Have UFOs In Los Santos

There is one real life event that kind of justifies this whole UFOs thing. In 1942, a meteorological balloon flying into LA led the US into a frenzy.

At the time, of course, the US joined the war in the Pacific Theater. However, at the end of the war, the Japanese denied ever launching an attack on the state.

So if Japan never launched an attack on LA, what did La’s residents see in 1942? This created a new frenzy for unidentified objects flying in LA’s airspace.

And this so called Battle of Los Angeles can be pinpointed as the start of the UFO craze in the US, that’s extended to modern times.

OK But How Do I Make Money With These UFOs?

The world kind of shrugged their shoulders when the US government finally confirmed that UFOs are real. But in Grand Theft Auto Online, the whole thing is still fringe enough that you can make money finding proof they exist.

You just have to get in touch with Omega, the conspiracy theorist hippie Franklin meets in Grand Theft Auto V’s story.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, you can send any UFO photos to Omega to earn GTA $ and RP.