Mafia: Definitive Edition Receives New Steam Community Items

Mafia recently saw a new game released into the marketplace this year. The folks over at Hangar 13 released Mafia: The Old Country into the market for players to enjoy. However, if that’s your first time stepping into this IP, you can’t forget to dabble in the previous games. Those earlier installments are a bit dated, so fortunately, in 2020, we saw some remakes come out. For instance, the best way to experience the first game is by going through Mafia: Definitive Edition.

This game was released on September 25, 2020, and offered players a chance to step into the 1930s and follow a man named Tommy Angelo. At first, Tommy was just a typical Illinois taxi cab driver until he got connected to the Salieri family. From there, Tommy rose through the ranks, living a life of both luxury and crime.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Steam Community Items

Flaunt your connections to the Salieri crime family with Mafia: Definitive Edition's Steam Community Items and Point Shop items, available now!



🔗 https://t.co/5OuoPsJg4B pic.twitter.com/eknXJARPSV — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) October 7, 2025

It appears that there may be renewed interest in revisiting these games, or for the first time, following the release of Mafia: The Old Country. Today, thanks to the official X account for the Mafia game, we’re finding out that there are new Steam Community Items to sport. These items, in particular, are tied to the first game, and they range across badges, emotes, trading cards, and a background.

For those unaware, Community Items are tied to Steam and are a means to personalize your profile. All you have to do is play the game on Steam to start unlocking these goodies. However, we can provide a breakdown of what you’ll receive, as officially described in the Steam Community post.

Steam Trading Cards

Tommy Angelo

Sam Trapani

Paulie Lombardo

Ennio Salieri

Vincenzo Ricci

Frank Colletti

Badges

Six badges featuring Mafia logos and difficulty setting icons.

Profile Background

A Steam Profile background featuring artwork from Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Emoticons

Taxi

Hat

Gun

Boxer

Arrested

Again, this game was released back in 2020, so there’s a chance you might have already played through it. However, if you haven’t done so yet and would like a little more insight into the game, we have you covered. Below, you’ll find our official ‘Before You Buy’ coverage from when the game was initially released into the market.