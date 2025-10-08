Grand Theft Auto 6 Is The Most Anticipated Game In The UK Last Month

But are UK gamers willing to spend $ 100 on it?

UK seems to be anticipating Grand Theft Auto 6 quite highly.

Rockstar Intel reported on a new study made by a consumer price comparison company called Uswitch.

Uswitch is based in the UK, and their business is all about finding consumers the best deals. In this case, they decided to find out what video game UK consumers are looking forward to the most.

The Details Of The UK Video Game Study

Uswitch used online resources, such as Google search data, to make their latest report on the industry.

To be clear, this time they did not use a public opinion survey to create this snapshot of consumer interest. Using existing search data on its own could be tweaked by bots.

We don’t know what other data Uswitch used, but we expect that they did the best they could to compensate for the margin of error for online data.

Uswitch also used data from September 2024 to August 2025. So this data isn’t quite up to date to last month. It is, however, a record of consumer interest for the past year.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Commanding Lead

Uswitch found that Grand Theft Auto 6 earned 6.4 million searches. The release date announcement last May 2025 alone had 2,176,000 searches.

The most popular game after this is not Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, like some fans expected. Instead, it’s Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 earned 902,600 searches from Uswitch’s study. This game was announced relatively quickly, and will also be releasing much sooner than Grand Theft Auto 6.

Uswitch found that the other top 10 games are also releasing or have already released in 2025. So Grand Theft Auto 6 is also special in that regard.

But Is UK Willing To Spend £ 100 On Grand Theft Auto 6?

A consumer survey in Brazil found that 1 in 3 Brazilian gamers are willing to spend as much as $ 100 for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Would UK gamers be willing to spend that much for the game? We don’t think UK and Brazilian gamers are that much different in terms of purchasing power.

And by that, we mean we think they’re both facing global economic issues that could hurt their ability to afford the game.

The difference is, Brazilian console gamers are a tiny wealthy minority. So they’re more likely to spend more.

In the UK console games should still be a mass market product. So Rockstar may be more careful in pricing to draw a bigger market over.

Given that high interest, there could be a lot of UK gamers willing to spend $ 100, or £100, on Grand Theft Auto 6. But we can’t speak to what Rockstar’s pricing decisions will be come next May.