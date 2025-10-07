Should GTA 6 Have A “Limited Weapon Wheel?”

When you think about certain Rockstar Games franchises, you can’t help but look at the weapons that players are able to wield and the incredible amounts of destruction you can unleash if you get your hands on one. Just look at the 5th entry of its crime series and you’ll see exactly how nuts things can get. However, for GTA 6, some fans want things to go in a different direction. They don’t want the main characters, Jason and Lucia, to just be able to have any weapon on them and face no consequences for it. Instead, they want Rockstar Games to do something more akin to its cowboy/outlaw series and have a “weapon wheel” that’ll ensure consequences if the player has the wrong kind of weapon on display.

A Redditor made their thoughts clear on this in a thread, noting:

“If NPCs in cities see either Jason or Lucia carrying an Assault Rifle on their back, they should be frightened or discipline us for having such a weapon out in public, as was done in RDR2 when Arthur would unholster his gun.

This would, in effect, lend to a greater care when it comes to how the player would confront conflict in the game.

Imagine this, you’ve just had the cops called on you and you only have a pistol with a few shots left. Police are swarming all around you and going out guns blazing is a death sentence. Your car, however, is just a few streets away so if you can get to it, without getting caught, you can either get a weapon or get the hell outta there.”

It is an intriguing notion, and many have wondered how Rockstar Games would handle things like the “Wanted” system in GTA 6, and how it would reflect what they did in their most recent system. If they wish to go for “true realism” in the title, they would need to make it so that Jason and Lucia can’t simply “get away” with walking around with weapons in full view. If that happened today, the cops would be on them in minutes.

Granted, gamers could still have weapons on them, but they’d need to be concealed until things got heated. This isn’t the only thing that gamers have wanted from the Wild West that Rockstar has made, as the “honor system” is another path that players want to see in the upcoming game.

Whether Rockstar Games goes in these directions remains to be seen.